The government of Utah wants to tie residents’ Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” records to a new digital driver license scheme that is currently in development.

The program aims to marry driving privileges to not only a person’s vaccination status but also his health records, financial reports, credit score, tax filings, vehicle registration, voting records, sex offender status, social credit score and even spending habits.

“Utah is one of the test states for DDL,” reads a flyer explaining how the digital driver license system will be unveiled, starting in Utah.

According to The Gateway Pundit, other states will also be adopting the scheme if it goes over well in Utah.

“This will be the end of individual rights as we know it,” the outlet reported.

“Don’t count on the fickle Supreme Court to help you. If the totalitarians are able to implement this you will no longer have any rights in America. It is the China model at work here in the U.S. and the globalists LOVE it.”

The state of Mississippi is already talking about adopting DDL, though the name it has chosen for it is “Mobile ID.”

Reports indicate that the Mobile ID system allows users to store their virtual driver licenses digitally alongside their “coronavirus vaccination card.”

“From a law enforcement perspective, it will allow a law enforcement officer approaching the car to interact via Bluetooth with that phone so that they can know exactly who they’re dealing with before they even get to the car,” announced Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell.

“And I think that’s a great feature for law enforcement, and it would be able to be utilized for any lawful purchase that you could otherwise use a regular ID.”

“Red” states lead the way in rolling out digital driver licenses tied to covid jab records

Both the Utah and Mississippi digital driver license programs are scheduled to be unveiled in 2022. The latter specifically failed to meet a statutory deadline, meaning it will have to wait until the next legal timeframe.

“Often those kinds of deadlines are put in legislation,” Tindell explained. “And even from my days in the legislature, we put them there, but we understand, sometimes it takes a little longer for the nuts and bolts, to get it completed.”

“When they passed the legislation, a lot of these things weren’t thought out. And sometimes it just takes a little bit longer than the legislature might have planned or thought of,” Tindell further rambled.

It is interesting that Utah and Mississippi are two of the “reddest” states in the country, politically speaking. That these particular two are implementing these little schemes before the “blue” states is curious, to say the least.

One would expect this type of thing in a place like New York or New Jersey, not the deep south and Mormon country. Nevertheless, it is happening and Americans from other states especially need to be wary and oppose it before it spreads.

“Notice that this said the officer could ‘interact’ with the driver’s Bluetooth BEFORE they get to the car,” noted one commenter at The Gateway Pundit. “Does that invasion not bother anyone else?”

“I live in Utah and I am getting involved to help make sure that a few of these things don’t happen,” wrote another. “It looks like that list includes things that could potentially make it onto this slave-collar program, but I called the governor’s office and found the bill that they said passed that is at play with this decision.”

“If enacted, this platform lays the groundwork in perfect fashion to enact these terrible things, so I am getting in touch with my local representative to start working on a bill to make sure that these things cannot be a part of this digital-driver’s license system.”

Ethan Huff

