Covid “vaccine” spike proteins destroy DNA repair pathways, paving the way for CANCER to grow and spread

Those creepy vials full of mystery chemicals that they are calling “vaccines” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) have been found to destroy the body’s ability to protect the integrity of DNA, which over time can cause cancer.

A new study published in the open-access journal Viruses looked at the effects of SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins – these are found in (Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca) or created by (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna) Fauci Flu shots – on the human body. What was discovered might send shivers down your spine.

In essence, Chinese Virus injection spike proteins inhibit natural DNA damage repair, which is an essential component of the body’s adaptive immune response. Jab spike proteins localize themselves in the nucleus of cells and block key DNA repair proteins such as BRCA1 and 53BP1 from doing their job.

The last sentence of the study’s abstract sums up the discovery as such:

“Our findings reveal a potential molecular mechanism by which the spike protein might impede adaptive immunity and underscore the potential side effects of full-length spike-based vaccines.”

Covid jab spike proteins cause immunodeficiency

Once injected into the body, the study further explains, spike proteins “hijack and dysregulate the host cellular machinery to replicate, assemble, and spread progeny viruses.”

In a worst-case scenario, the result is a drastic decline in T cells, helper T cells and suppressor T cells, all of which are needed to fight off malignant cells that, if left unchecked, can cause tumors to develop.

“As two critical host surveillance systems, the immune and DNA repair systems are the primary systems that higher organisms rely on for defense against diverse threats and tissue homeostasis,” the study reads.

“Emerging evidence indicates that these two systems are interdependent, especially during lymphocyte development and maturation.”

As certain key functions of DNA repair degrade due to said spike proteins, both T and B cells take a huge hit, leading to immunodeficiency. This means that injecting spike proteins into the body damages the immune system – it does not help the immune system like some “health authorities” are claiming.

“If DNA damage cannot be properly repaired, it will contribute to the amplification of viral infection-induced pathology,” the study further warns.

Jab spike proteins seem to have been designed to destroy the immune system

The fact that covid “vaccine” spike proteins accumulate in cell nuclei is particularly problematic because this is where the most critical aspects of DNA repair take place.

In order to ensure genome stability, all of the necessary components for DNA repair and maintenance must converge in the nuclei as designed. This cannot happen, however, when spike proteins get in the way.

“NHEJ repair and homologous recombination (HR) repair are two major DNA repair pathways that not only continuously monitor and ensure genome integrity but are also vital for adaptive immune cell functions,” the study explains about one such DNA repair component that is negatively impacted by the presence of spike proteins.

It was observed that spike proteins cause certain DNA repair proteins to either over- or under-express themselves, which in turn diminishes the efficiency of NHEJ and other DNA repair components from activating as they should.

There are many additional details to the study that you can investigate for yourself if you wish to dive deeper into the methodologies behind the research. It is quite the eye-opener and something that deserves much more attention than it is currently getting.

Full-length spike proteins found in jabs inflict serious immune damage

One thing that must be emphasized is the fact that the type of spike protein observed to cause the most damage is the full-length kind, which just so happens to be the type used in both the adenovirus and mRNA injections.

For many months prior to the unleashing of the “Operation Warp Speed” jabs back in 2020, we were told the spike proteins found in the jabs were “safe” and would not cause the same type of damage supposedly caused by “covid” itself. It now appears that this was all a lie.

While there supposedly do exist what are known as RBD-based “vaccines” that do not contain full-length spike proteins, these are not currently in use in the United States. The jabs that everyone is receiving contain the really deadly stuff, and this will become increasingly apparent over time as antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) progressively kicks in.

Since the jab rollout is occurring in waves with some lots and batches seemingly causing more damage than others, the truth about what is taking place on a larger scale is still somewhat veiled.

There are not yet people dropping dead in the streets all over the place, so to the average person it is not fully evident that a mass culling is taking place. Once the long-term effects of this immune system degradation fully kick in, however, things could get really ugly really quickly.

“If you were bent on decimating a population and were going to do it by lethal injection, you would definitely not want to kill off a bunch right away to raise alarm that the stuff is poison,” wrote one Natural News commenter.

“This way you can still run with the lie that the jab is safe … just not for some.”

Another responded in kind, agreeing that those perpetrating all this “would want death to be slow but assured.”

“These ‘vaccines’ are the perfect cover as it takes time for most to produce enough spike proteins to die from it, and the deaths appear to be from a variety of causes.”

To keep up with the latest news about covid injection injuries and deaths, be sure to visit ChemicalViolence.com.

