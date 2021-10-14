If we continue to let Big Pharma control “science” and public policy, we will never be free from spike protein injections

Albert Bourla, the creepy CEO of drug giant Pfizer, told George Stephanopoulos the other day that Americans will never be able to return to “normal life” unless they agree to get continually injected at regular intervals with Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

Things could return to something like normal “within a year,” Bourla says, but only if people are willing to roll up their sleeves and take injection after injection until the end of time – and even beyond, if Big Pharma could actually get away with it.

“I don’t think that this means that variants will not be continuing coming [sic],” Bourla told the ABC This Week host. “And I don’t think that this means that we should be able to live our lives without having vaccinations, basically.”

Since Bourla’s multi-billion-dollar enterprise was built upon forcing people to get injected with all kinds of poison for profit, it is only natural for him to expect that the global population be subjected to endless jabs from Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” arsenal.

If Bourla gets his way, the “most likely scenario” moving forward is that people will need to be continually re-vaccinated due to the emergence of “new variants” – and because that is how Pfizer will continue to rake in the cash.

Bourla is a bit upset that only elderly people and “high risk individuals” are being subjected to the Biden Booster shots that have been unveiled. If it were up to him, people of all ages would be getting injected with Pfizer needles over and over again until his personal bank account reached more zeros than he can count.

If you refuse to get injected with Big Pharma chemicals, pharmaceutical CEOs want you banished from society

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel feels similarly, of course, because his large bank account depends upon people being forced to take his company’s genetic modification (GMO) cocktails.

Bancel says that even younger people need to get Biden Booster shots at least once every three years in order to keep the profits flowing into Moderna’s coffers, and to boost its stock price.

In his personal fantasy, Bancel envisions a world in which only people who take all of the “required” Moderna injections should be allowed to live a first-tier life. Everyone else would then become a second-class citizen for failing to funnel cash to Big Pharma.

Bancel would like to see a world in which the “unvaccinated” are barred from traveling, maintaining employment and even engaging in ordinary leisure activities like everybody else.

Think permanent lockdown for those who refuse to be marked with a Big Pharma injection from Operation Warp Speed. This is what Bancel and Bourla hope to achieve while making themselves even more filthy rich than they already are.

“He needs some real mental health help,” wrote one Infowars commenter, referring to either Bancel or Bourla – or both.

“He needs a relaxing vacation, maybe to Cuba. A perfect place to relax. It’s a resort town called Gitmo. The resort manager will definitely make your vacation worthwhile.”

Another questioned how either of these two pharmaceutical cartel kingpins could possibly know what public policy will be a year from now unless they were directly involved in creating it.

“Does anyone wonder why a CEO is so knowledgeable about what our government policy will be a year from now?” this commenter wrote. “They can’t have it all planned out beforehand, can they?”

“Weekly COVID boosters aren’t enough, we need daily pills, too!” joked another about something that really is no laughing matter.

The latest news about Big Pharma’s endless-injections-for-profit scheme can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

