Canadian doctor and medical professor speaks out against COVID-19 vaccines and mandates

A Canadian medical doctor and professor at the University of Waterloo has written a letter to his academic superiors outlining his opposition to the school’s COVID vaccine mandate, which he believes is illegal.

The letter was penned by Dr. Michael Palmer, who is a board-certified medical microbiologist who teaches pharmacology at the university. He addressed the president and chancellor of the university, along with the dean of the faculty of science and the chair of the department of chemistry, to explain why he categorically refuses to comply with any of the mandates related to COVID-19 vaccines that the school is imposing on its employees.

He also explained why they should not expect his presence at what he termed “reeducation camps”: “I will not attend any of the virtual COVID re-education camps organized by UW’s or the province’s quack doctors and public health shamans in-chief. As an MD with board certification in medical microbiology, I consider myself sufficiently informed on the subject.”

It is not the first time that he has shared his view with the university. In August, he joined 50 other individuals affiliated with the school in writing an open letter rejecting its announcement that all faculty, staff and students would be required to get the vaccine or be denied access to school grounds.

In an interview with Lifesite, Palmer said the university has not engaged with him from the start of the ordeal. He said that all of their communications with him via email have been robotic and focused on following protocol. He said he believes that his university and many other schools are taking such a hard line with vaccines because their leadership is “stacked with globalist stooges, just like all other important institutions of society, and are subservient to the [so-called COVID-19] agenda.”

Doctor questions safety and efficacy of vaccines

He also said that it is precisely because of his medical education that he feels the way he does about the situation: “There is just no way that any competent medical scientist who makes an honest effort to himself could not see that these vaccines – in particular the mRNA vaccines, which are touted as ‘the safe choice’ – will cause grave harm, and with a sufficient number of cumulative doses certain death,” he told the outlet.

He drew attention to the recent sudden deaths of four young students from Canadian universities that he feels appear to be adverse vaccine effects, based on the limited information that has been provided by authorities.

Palmer isn’t the only medical expert and academic to take this view of the vaccines and related mandates. He also identified three prominent immunologists from the University of Guelph who have been brave enough to oppose the vaccines; he lamented the fact that the school’s leadership has been persecuting them instead of asking for their guidance.

He acknowledged that his stance could cause him to lose his job and even offered to help the school find a replacement for him to help keep disruptions for his students to a minimum. He said that if the university sticks to their policy and terminates him, he hopes to start a new university that “upholds ‘old-fashioned’ values such as honesty, academic rigour, and free speech,” something he says that many academics would be interested in taking part in.

