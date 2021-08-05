Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine “protection against virus” drops stunning 84% just four to six months after “fully vaccinated” SECOND DOSE of blood-clotting mRNA injection

Is everybody ready to get dangerous, blood-clotting mRNA jabs at least three times a year, or more? Wait, you didn’t know that “fully vaccinated” only means you’re partially protected for 4 months? Time to look at the science, real close, and start weighing out risk versus benefit, because from over here where natural health advocates stand, it’s nothing but risk, without any proven safety or benefit. Take a look at the most recent Pfizer jab “efficacy” findings, which should now be referred to as “non-efficacy.”

New research conducted to see if the Pfizer China Flu vaccine really even works revealed that it barely does, waning almost immediately, after just 4 to 6 weeks, to a next-to-useless 16 percent efficacy. That’s after the victim is “fully vaccinated” with the second dose of gene therapy for the Fauci virus. Meanwhile, the mRNA has recoded your cells and instructs them to create trillions of miniscule sticky spike proteins that mimic a deadly virus and clot your blood, all the way down into your capillaries.

What’s next, DAILY Covid vaccines for variants and boosters?

Elevate Your Health with MoringaSo what’s next? Will there be quarterly, monthly, weekly or even daily Covid vaccines? Is this like the diabetes pandemic in America, that’s already got a strangle-hold on 34 million Americans, where you have to take a “shot” every day? Are these like allergies, where you have to get a booster every week during “allergy season?”

You know flu season runs from October through May. When does “Covid season” end? How soon will it be before you’re required to get a Covid vaccine before you walk into work daily? Line up for that booster and roll your sleeve up so you’re ready for your “safe and effective” protein injections. Remember, “We’re all in this together.” Jab.

Pfizer pushing CDC for THIRD DOSE of Covid jab to “boost immunity protection”

Based on zero science, the FDA, CDC, NIH and WHO rush vaccines to market, get half the world injected with medical experiments, and then immediately begin “consideration” of more jabs, for variants, mutants and “boosters” (which really means boosters of profit made off dirty, deadly jabs).

According to flip-flop Fauci and his favorite cohort pharma-shills Dr. Wen and Dr. Walensky, the Delta variant spreads like the chicken pox. The irony is that the Delta variant is much weaker than the Covid-19 original lab-made virus, so it’s probably no more deadly than the chicken pox, well, except for those vaccinated. Maybe what would be best is if everyone just went ahead and caught Delta on purpose and got infinite natural immunity, instead of regular vaccine injections that cause blood clots and weakened immunity.

For all Covid-vaccinated sheeple, the forever “spike protein war” is a deadly civil war going on inside your blood, and one you can’t stop

Would you like to get a vaccine that has only 16 percent efficacy of protection that’s killing thousands of people and maiming hundreds of thousands of others, all to supposedly protect against a virus that only kills people who have compromised immune systems, like those who get vaccines regularly?

Nobody in their right mind, who knows the real science behind vaccines, would get them and the real science is revealing the risks that far outweigh the benefits, if there are any at all.

The death wave of “fully vaccinated” people has begun, and nobody knows whether they’re dying from Covid, blood clots, or auto-immune disorders where their own body is attacking their own cells, like a bloody civil war happening inside your body — a war there’s no way to stop (mRNA keeps your cells creating trillions of spike proteins forever).

Check out Pandemic news for updates on these crimes against humanity and the upcoming “Delta” and Covid “booster-vaccine” Holocaust. Also, if you know someone who already got pricked with the blood-clotting Covid inoculations, and they’re suffering from lethargy, pain, clouded thinking,or an inflamed heart, that’s called CoVax Syndrome, so tell them to report it to VAERS.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

Pandemic.news

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.