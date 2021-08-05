15 Baked goods and ingredients with a long shelf life for emergency preparedness

Foods like rice, beans and freeze-dried meats have long shelf lives, which make them staples for stockpiles. But these foods won’t last forever, which is why preppers know to regularly rotate their supplies.
That said, there are some foods that don’t need to be replaced as often: baked goods. Baked goods, particularly the packaged ones you can buy in large quantities, make great additions to your stockpile because they can last anywhere from a year to forever. The same goes for baking ingredients like cake and biscuit mixes.
Here are 15 baked goods and ingredients that will last a very long time in your pantry: (h/t to AskAPrepper.com)
- Animal crackers – Animal crackers are small, animal-shaped cookies. Some come individually wrapped for convenient consumption, while others are sold in big tubs. If unopened, animal crackers will last nearly forever.
- Dry biscuit mix – Dry biscuit and pancake mixes can last a very long time in your pantry. However, you’ll need to use the mix quickly once the package has been opened. To avoid repeatedly opening the box, portion the mix into individual vacuum-sealed bags so the mix stays fresh.
- Biscotti – A biscotti is a crisp, oblong cookie typically dipped in coffee or hot chocolate. It often includes dried fruits and herbs. Biscotti is very dry because it is twice-baked. As such, it’s ideal for long-term storage.
- Cake mix – A box of cake mix is handy to have for when you need to celebrate small wins in a post-SHTF world. Fortunately, boxed cake mix can last for several months past its expiration date if kept somewhere cool and dry.
- Bread crumbs – Bread crumbs add texture to a variety of dishes, including pasta, salads and meatballs. If kept in an airtight container, store-bought bread crumbs will last a fairly long time in your pantry.
- Breadsticks – Crisp, skinny packaged breadsticks come in various flavors, like sesame and garlic. They are perfect for serving alongside soups, salads and meat dishes. They will last a while if unopened.
- Low-moisture fruit cake – Some low-moisture fruit cakes you can buy at the supermarket can last for more than two years if stored properly. They may get slightly dry in the pantry, but they are perfectly safe to eat as long as there is no presence of mold.
- Cornbread – This crumbly bread is made with cornmeal and has its origins in Native American cuisine. Cornbread is also low in moisture, which is why it can last a fairly long time in the pantry. Place cornbread in a vacuum-sealed bag and store it at room temperature. (Related: 5 Pioneer recipes that will keep your belly full when SHTF.)
- Croutons – Croutons are small pieces of fried or toasted bread. They are often served with soup or used as a garnish. Unopened store-bought croutons will last quite a while in a cool pantry.
- Granola bars – Granola bars are convenient, high-calorie snacks meant to give you an energy boost. Just make sure to get the ones without added sugar. They are individually wrapped for optimal freshness.
- Matzo – Matzo is an unleavened flatbread popular in Jewish cuisine. It calls for four simple ingredients, namely, flour, salt, water and oil. For maximum shelf life, store matzo in vacuum-sealed bags.
- Muffin mix – Boxed muffin mixes come in many flavors and are known to have very long shelf lives. Add a box or two to your stockpile.
- Stuffing mix – A box of stuffing mix can go a long way. Bake it into a pie, use it to thicken gravies or mix it into lunch and dinner dishes. Like other dry mixes, it will also last for several months past its best-by date if unopened and stored in a cool pantry.
- Hard tack – Hard tack is another simple biscuit made from water, salt and flour. Because it’s very cheap and long-lasting, hard tack is used for sustenance during long sea voyages and land migrations. It was even eaten by soldiers during the Civil War. It will last for more than two years if stored in a vacuum-sealed bag or airtight container.
- Saltine crackers – Saltine crackers are thin, usually square crackers made from flour, yeast and baking soda. They can be eaten on their own or added to dishes for texture. If properly stored, an unopened package of saltine crackers will last for up to nine months.
Divina Ramirez
