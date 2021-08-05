Food supply basics: 11 Foods to stock up on if you’re on a tight budget

As a prepper, you don’t need to break the bank to stock up on healthy foods for your stockpile.

If you’re on a budget, you can buy affordable foods like bananas, beans, canned meat and rice. Using these ingredients, you can serve delicious, healthy meals to your family even after SHTF. (h/t to FoodStorageMoms.com)

Elevate Your Health with MoringaShop wisely to build up your food stockpile before disaster strikes. If possible, raise animals that will provide meat like chickens, cows or pigs. You can also start a survival garden in your backyard or a container garden if you don’t have enough space.

If raising livestock isn’t an option because of your budget or location, buy affordable foods for your stockpile.

Bananas

You can stockpile bananas because they’re one of the cheapest fruits that you can buy and they can be enjoyed on their own as a nutritious snack. But if you want something more filling, here are different ways to use bananas:

  • Bake banana bread
  • Make banana chips using an oven or a dehydrator
  • Serve fruit smoothies with (frozen) banana
  • Prep two-ingredient banana and egg pancakes
  • Make vegan coconut banana cheesecake

Beans and lentils

Beans are a staple in any prepper’s pantry because they are cheap, filling and good for you. Buy either dry or canned beans for your stockpile. Stock up on black beans and pinto beans for tacos. If you love making soup, stock up on lentils as well.

With beans and lentils, you can cook:

  • Bean tacos
  • Black bean salad
  • Chickpea nuggets
  • Chickpea and spinach pitas
  • Curried chickpea and spinach baked potato
  • Lentil tacos
  • Sheet pan potatoes and black bean hash
  • Spinach and refried bean quesadillas
  • Tostadas

Canned meat

Compared to meat like beef and pork, canned meat is a cheaper option. If you have canned meat, you can prepare tasty tuna or chicken salad sandwiches. Canned meat can also be used for pasta, soups and stews.

Eggs

Eggs aren’t just for breakfast. You can use eggs to make scrambled eggs or quiches with leftover ham or bacon. If you don’t have meat, make a simple, filling sandwich with homemade bread, butter and scrambled eggs.

Flour

Stock up on flour so you can make your own bread and other baked goods when SHTF. With flour, you can make bread, biscuits, cookies, pancakes, pizza, sourdough bread and tortillas.

Frozen vegetables

Keep an eye out for promos or coupons for frozen vegetables, which are budget-friendly, versatile ingredients and great additions to your food stockpile. (Related: Prepping food supply tips: How to eat healthy on a budget.)

Canned vegetables can be served as side dishes or you can use them to make:

Oats

Oats can be used for either sweet or savory dishes. If you want something sweet, serve oats with a drizzle of honey and some chopped bananas or dehydrated fruits. For a savory dish, add oatmeal to hamburgers to stretch the patties. You can also bake filling oatmeal muffins.

Pasta

There are different kinds of pasta, so stock up on whatever you use often. You can prepare a delicious, filling meal if you have elbow macaroni or spaghetti noodles, spaghetti sauce and grated cheese.

Peanut butter

With peanut butter, you can quickly whip up a delicious snack like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. If you want something with chunks of fruit, use jam instead of jelly.

Peanut butter can also be used to make the following dishes:

  • Apple-peanut butter smoothies
  • Banana energy bites
  • Chocolate-peanut butter energy shakes
  • Peanut butter and oat energy balls
  • Peanut butter protein overnight oats
  • Peanut zucchini noodle salad

Rice

Rice is another ingredient that suits both sweet and savory dishes. If you want a dessert with a rice base, make sticky rice topped with your favorite canned fruits. For something savory, make fried rice or rice bowls with vegetables topped with teriyaki sauce. Rice is also a must-have for burritos with rice and beans or tacos.

Spinach

Spinach is a nutritious vegetable that’s also very affordable. Stock up on spinach so you can make green smoothies, salads, quiches or warming soups.

Plan ahead and think of recipes that will make the most of the ingredients in this list. Shop whenever there are promotions at your local store and always stock up on cheap, nutritious ingredients like bananas, canned vegetables and spinach.

Go to FoodSupply.news for more articles with healthy recipes and tips on how to build your survival stockpile.

Zoey Sky

Sources include:

FoodStorageMoms.com

HurryTheFoodUp.com

TheKitchn.com

TasteOfHome.com

EatingWell.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.