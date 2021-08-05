Food supply basics: 11 Foods to stock up on if you’re on a tight budget

As a prepper, you don’t need to break the bank to stock up on healthy foods for your stockpile.

If you’re on a budget, you can buy affordable foods like bananas, beans, canned meat and rice. Using these ingredients, you can serve delicious, healthy meals to your family even after SHTF. (h/t to FoodStorageMoms.com)

Shop wisely to build up your food stockpile before disaster strikes. If possible, raise animals that will provide meat like chickens, cows or pigs. You can also start a survival garden in your backyard or a container garden if you don’t have enough space.

If raising livestock isn’t an option because of your budget or location, buy affordable foods for your stockpile.

Bananas

You can stockpile bananas because they’re one of the cheapest fruits that you can buy and they can be enjoyed on their own as a nutritious snack. But if you want something more filling, here are different ways to use bananas:

Bake banana bread

Make banana chips using an oven or a dehydrator

Serve fruit smoothies with (frozen) banana

Prep two-ingredient banana and egg pancakes

Make vegan coconut banana cheesecake

Beans and lentils

Beans are a staple in any prepper’s pantry because they are cheap, filling and good for you. Buy either dry or canned beans for your stockpile. Stock up on black beans and pinto beans for tacos. If you love making soup, stock up on lentils as well.

With beans and lentils, you can cook:

Bean tacos

Black bean salad

Chickpea nuggets

Chickpea and spinach pitas

Curried chickpea and spinach baked potato

Lentil tacos

Sheet pan potatoes and black bean hash

Spinach and refried bean quesadillas

Tostadas

Canned meat

Compared to meat like beef and pork, canned meat is a cheaper option. If you have canned meat, you can prepare tasty tuna or chicken salad sandwiches. Canned meat can also be used for pasta, soups and stews.

Eggs

Eggs aren’t just for breakfast. You can use eggs to make scrambled eggs or quiches with leftover ham or bacon. If you don’t have meat, make a simple, filling sandwich with homemade bread, butter and scrambled eggs.

Flour

Stock up on flour so you can make your own bread and other baked goods when SHTF. With flour, you can make bread, biscuits, cookies, pancakes, pizza, sourdough bread and tortillas.

Frozen vegetables

Keep an eye out for promos or coupons for frozen vegetables, which are budget-friendly, versatile ingredients and great additions to your food stockpile. (Related: Prepping food supply tips: How to eat healthy on a budget.)

Canned vegetables can be served as side dishes or you can use them to make:

A hearty soup

Artichoke chicken

Chicken chop suey

Corn okra creole

Vegetarian baked casserole

Veggie stew

Vegetarian chili

Oats

Oats can be used for either sweet or savory dishes. If you want something sweet, serve oats with a drizzle of honey and some chopped bananas or dehydrated fruits. For a savory dish, add oatmeal to hamburgers to stretch the patties. You can also bake filling oatmeal muffins.

Pasta

There are different kinds of pasta, so stock up on whatever you use often. You can prepare a delicious, filling meal if you have elbow macaroni or spaghetti noodles, spaghetti sauce and grated cheese.

Peanut butter

With peanut butter, you can quickly whip up a delicious snack like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. If you want something with chunks of fruit, use jam instead of jelly.

Peanut butter can also be used to make the following dishes:

Apple-peanut butter smoothies

Banana energy bites

Chocolate-peanut butter energy shakes

Peanut butter and oat energy balls

Peanut butter protein overnight oats

Peanut zucchini noodle salad

Rice

Rice is another ingredient that suits both sweet and savory dishes. If you want a dessert with a rice base, make sticky rice topped with your favorite canned fruits. For something savory, make fried rice or rice bowls with vegetables topped with teriyaki sauce. Rice is also a must-have for burritos with rice and beans or tacos.

Spinach

Spinach is a nutritious vegetable that’s also very affordable. Stock up on spinach so you can make green smoothies, salads, quiches or warming soups.

Plan ahead and think of recipes that will make the most of the ingredients in this list. Shop whenever there are promotions at your local store and always stock up on cheap, nutritious ingredients like bananas, canned vegetables and spinach.

Go to FoodSupply.news for more articles with healthy recipes and tips on how to build your survival stockpile.

Zoey Sky

