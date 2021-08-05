Federal lawsuit claims VAERS reporting system is HIDING actual number of coronavirus vaccine deaths

A federal lawsuit claimed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is undercounting the actual numbers of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine fatalities. The motion was filed July 19 by America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama. It claimed that the number of vaccine fatalities is actually higher than what is reported in the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and subsequently revealed to the public.

The AFLDS affixed a sworn statement by a whistleblower — a computer programmer who developed more than 100 distinct healthcare fraud algorithms — to their motion. According to the whistleblower, deaths occurring within 72 hours of vaccination are underreported by a conservative factor of at least five. Reported deaths in VAERS as of July 9 totaled 10,991, 4,593 of which occurred within 72 hours of vaccination.

In her statement, the whistleblower said: “On July 9, 2021, there were 9,048 deaths reported in VAERS. I verified these numbers by collating all of the data from VAERS myself, not relying on a third party to report them. In tandem, I queried data from [Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Systems] medical claims with regard to vaccines and patients deaths.”

Based on her analysis of the data she gathered, the whistleblower said that the true number of vaccine-related deaths as of July 9 is close to 45,000. This total is considerably higher than what was reported in VAERS.

“Put in perspective, the swine flu vaccine was taken off the market which only resulted in 53 deaths,” she noted.

AFLDS described the whistleblower’s findings as “shocking” and added that informed consent is impossible with inaccurate safety data. The group also conducted a separate analysis of VAERS and found an increased risk of death from COVID-19 vaccines. VAERS data showed that vaccine deaths increased by 13 percent in the first quarter of 2021.

The AFLDS motion also pointed out that from 2009 to 2019, VAERS recorded a total of 1,529 vaccine-related deaths. But the first quarter of 2021 showed more than 4,000 reported deaths in the system. COVID-19 vaccines were linked to 99 percent of the fatalities, while other vaccines accounted for the remaining one percent. (Related: America’s Frontline Doctors attorney files lawsuit against U.S. government for 45,000 covid vaccine deaths.)

AFLDS also called for an immediate stop to COVID-19 vaccination

In their July 19 motion, AFLDS sought injunctive relief to stop the use of experimental COVID-19 vaccines, which were only approved for emergency use. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration in December 2020, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was authorized for use in February 2021.

According to the group, the three vaccines should not have been given the green light in the first place since there was no emergency, which is a prerequisite for issuing an EUA. AFLDS also said that the known and potential risks of the vaccines far outweigh their known and potential benefits. The group added that “there are adequate, approved and available alternatives” to COVID-19 vaccines.

In a press release, AFLDS specifically asked that COVID-19 vaccinations be halted for three groups of Americans. Young Americans aged 18 and below comprise the first group which, according to AFLDS, are at “zero risk” of dying from COVID-19. AFLDS Communications Director Dr. Teryn Clarke said: “Children are one-third of our population and all of our future. Children are never the experiment.”

The second group consists of all Americans who have recovered from COVID-19. AFLDS said that these people have acquired natural immunity, which grants far superior protection against the COVID-19 virus compared to manufactured immunity from vaccines. AFLDS also warned that the vaccines “can trigger a dangerous and deadly hyper-immune response in people with immunity.”

The third group that should not be vaccinated, according to AFLDS, includes every other American who has not yet received informed consent as defined by federal law. In their statement, AFLDS said that: “It is unlawful and unconstitutional to administer experimental agents to individuals who cannot make an informed decision as to the true benefits and risks of vaccines.”

AFLDS also pointed out that Americans must “be of an age or capacity to make informed decisions” and “be provided with all of the risk/benefit information necessary” to help them decide. (Related: ‘Coercion is not consent’: Doctors, attorney slam coronavirus vaccine blitz.)

Ramon Tomey

