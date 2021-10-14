“Ivermectin” is the word that shall not be uttered in the Australian parliament

While speaking during a recent House hearing, Australian Member of Parliament (MP) Craig Kelly blasted a fellow politician for trying to silence him for uttering the prohibited word ivermectin.

After the other politician requested that Kelly be silenced, only to be denied his request, Kelly got up and put him in his place, explaining that the amendment on the table is directly related to ivermectin and other currently prohibited remedies for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Kidney Cleanse Kit is a comprehensive way to cleanse your kidneys and rejuvenate your system. It includes Renaltrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and Latero-Flora™.“The second reading amendment is narrow in its focus on the industry aspects of the pandemic,” the objecting politician stated against Kelly.

“It doesn’t allow the member to speak about ivermectin, a drug which the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has asked Australians not to use and suggested that it not be imported for the purposes of dealing with covid.”

“Questions such as these are clearly outside of the issues that are before the House. The member has many other opportunities to raise questions such as this. He might make a 90-second statement. He might speak in the …,” this person continued on to state, only to be cut off by the man in charge of keeping order, who responded concerning Kelly:

“Let’s let the member be relevant.”

At this point, Kelly thanked the House and proceeded to explain that based on the relevance rule, his amendment absolutely pertains to ivermectin and other matters related to the plandemic.

“Just on the relevance rule, let’s be very clear about what this amendment says: It condemns the coalition government for its continued failure to back Australian industry and innovation, and to deal with the challenges arising from the pandemic,” Kelly stated.

“That is exactly what I am speaking about! You come into this chamber and want to silence debate on one of the most important issues ever facing our country? Shame on you!” he went on to shout – be sure to watch a clip of Kelly’s speech below:

Let the people have ivermectin!

Clearly upset at this attempt at censorship against him, Kelly proceeded to make it “absolutely crystal clear” that the crusade against ivermectin and other remedies outside of “vaccines” and masks is impeding the health of Australians and the Australian economy.

“It is absolutely crystal clear that what I am debating is directly relevant to this bill, and how dare you stand up and try and silence debate in the House because of some ideological view that you may have,” Kelly stated to the man who tried to silence him.

“I am directly talking about the government’s continued failure to back Australian industry and innovation, and I am talking about Australian innovation that we have let slip through our fingers that is 100 percent directly relevant to this bill.”

If only more politicians were like Kelly and willing to speak out as he has, perhaps the world would not be in the mess it is currently in. Many more lives could have been saved, and anyone wanting to use ivermectin or any other remedy to stay healthy would be free to do so without government interference.

“Now there are some names and faces for indictments for crimes against humanity,” noted one Citizen Free Press commenter about the man who tried to silence Kelly.

“Ivermectin prophylaxis is virtually 100% effective,” wrote another.

“For those who’ve already been jabbed, how do you avoid an ADE death? COVID prophylaxis. What about the nGO? Ivermectin, NAC, Zn, C, D3 – basically the same regimen that you would follow to defeat COVID. Ivermectin on its own stops nGO crystal growth in hydrogels.”

You can learn more about the benefits of ivermectin over “vaccines” and masks by visiting Pandemic.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

CitizenFreePress.com

NaturalNews.com

The Harmful Organism Cleanse Kit™ will help you remove unwanted organisms from your digestive tract while supporting your gut's health with probiotics.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.