Iodine the new ivermectin: Government, media attacking all covid remedies that actually work

The latest threat to the government’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic agenda is betadine, an iodine-based nasal spray that is helping people to stay safe and protected against the Chinese Infection.

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.Much like ivermectin, betadine is being called “dangerous” by the powers that be because it protects and heals without the need for hand sanitizer, face masks, “vaccines,” and lockdowns – and because a bottle of betadine costs just a few bucks.

It turns out that early treatment with betadine both as a nasal spray and an oral irrigation is one of the best preventative remedies for the Fauci Flu, helping to massively decrease viral load.

The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCC) recommends the following methods for using betadine to fight Chinese Germs:

Antiviral mouthwash: Gargle 3 x daily (do not swallow; must contain chlorhexidine, povidone-iodine, or cetylpyridinium chloride)

Iodine nasal spray / drops: Use 1% povidone-iodine commercial product as per Instructions 2-3 x daily. If 1%-product not available, must first dilute the more widely available 10%-solution and apply 4-5 drops to each nostril every 4 hours. (No more than 5 days in pregnancy.)

The below video from Dr. Jeffrey S. Rosenbloom, M.D., also contains instructions for how to properly irrigate your nasal cavity with betadine:

Mainstream media flips out about people using betadine

Newsweek is really upset about the fact that some people are now using betadine rather than masks and vaccines to cure the Fauci Flu.

In a hit piece entitled, “Some anti-vaxxers are gargling the common antiseptic Betadine in an attempt to treat and prevent the coronavirus,” Newsweek tried to make it sound like betadine is some kind of snake oil even though it has been used for such purposes since forever.

A randomized controlled trial out of Bangladesh recently found that nasal and oral iodine sprays help to reduce covid hospitalizations by 84 percent and covid mortality by 88 percent. Does this sound like a snake oil to you?

According to Newsweek, betadine could not possibly work for the Chinese Virus because it was never officially “approved” for this use. This is a sleight-of-hand because betadine is a general antiseptic that has been described in the academic literature as being “the most potent antiseptic.”

To claim that betadine does not work for the Wuhan Flu just because it was created before covid came into existence is to also claim that there is nothing that works to treat covid except for things that were invented and patented after it emerged.

This is nonsense, of course, but it is how the military-industrial-pharmaceutical complex is able to rake in record profits on novel new “medicines.”

“The problem is that much like with ivermectin, it poses a major threat to the system because it empowers people to control their own health and safety without making any of the cronies rich,” writes Daniel Horowitz for The Blaze.

Dr. Eric Hensen, a board-certified ear, nose, and throat doctor from Texas, says that iodine is generally recognized and well-established as “having a broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity against bacteria, viral, fungal, and protozoal pathogens and has been used as an antiseptic for the prevention of infection and the treatment of wounds for decades.”

Hensen himself uses nasal and oral irrigation with iodine to keep himself protected, and because of this he has never once become meaningfully sick throughout this “pandemic.”

“PVP-I (nasal and oral spray) has the ability for destruction of SARS-CoV-2; transmission of SARS- CoV-2 from patient will also be reduced,” he says. “Thus PVP-I oro-nasal spray can act as an effective shield for COVID-19 protection for health care workers, for all.”

More of the latest news about the government assault on remedies for the Wuhan Flu that actually work can be found at Propaganda.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheBlaze.com

DrEddyMD.com

Organic Support for a Strong Immune System

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.