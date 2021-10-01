Iodine the new ivermectin: Government, media attacking all covid remedies that actually work

The latest threat to the government’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic agenda is betadine, an iodine-based nasal spray that is helping people to stay safe and protected against the Chinese Infection.

Much like ivermectin, betadine is being called “dangerous” by the powers that be because it protects and heals without the need for hand sanitizer, face masks, “vaccines,” and lockdowns – and because a bottle of betadine costs just a few bucks.

It turns out that early treatment with betadine both as a nasal spray and an oral irrigation is one of the best preventative remedies for the Fauci Flu, helping to massively decrease viral load.

The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCC) recommends the following methods for using betadine to fight Chinese Germs:

Antiviral mouthwash: Gargle 3 x daily (do not swallow; must contain chlorhexidine, povidone-iodine, or cetylpyridinium chloride)

Iodine nasal spray / drops: Use 1% povidone-iodine commercial product as per Instructions 2-3 x daily. If 1%-product not available, must first dilute the more widely available 10%-solution and apply 4-5 drops to each nostril every 4 hours. (No more than 5 days in pregnancy.)

The below video from Dr. Jeffrey S. Rosenbloom, M.D., also contains instructions for how to properly irrigate your nasal cavity with betadine:

Mainstream media flips out about people using betadine

Newsweek is really upset about the fact that some people are now using betadine rather than masks and vaccines to cure the Fauci Flu.

In a hit piece entitled, “Some anti-vaxxers are gargling the common antiseptic Betadine in an attempt to treat and prevent the coronavirus,” Newsweek tried to make it sound like betadine is some kind of snake oil even though it has been used for such purposes since forever.

A randomized controlled trial out of Bangladesh recently found that nasal and oral iodine sprays help to reduce covid hospitalizations by 84 percent and covid mortality by 88 percent. Does this sound like a snake oil to you?

According to Newsweek, betadine could not possibly work for the Chinese Virus because it was never officially “approved” for this use. This is a sleight-of-hand because betadine is a general antiseptic that has been described in the academic literature as being “the most potent antiseptic.”

To claim that betadine does not work for the Wuhan Flu just because it was created before covid came into existence is to also claim that there is nothing that works to treat covid except for things that were invented and patented after it emerged.

This is nonsense, of course, but it is how the military-industrial-pharmaceutical complex is able to rake in record profits on novel new “medicines.”

“The problem is that much like with ivermectin, it poses a major threat to the system because it empowers people to control their own health and safety without making any of the cronies rich,” writes Daniel Horowitz for The Blaze.

Dr. Eric Hensen, a board-certified ear, nose, and throat doctor from Texas, says that iodine is generally recognized and well-established as “having a broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity against bacteria, viral, fungal, and protozoal pathogens and has been used as an antiseptic for the prevention of infection and the treatment of wounds for decades.”

Hensen himself uses nasal and oral irrigation with iodine to keep himself protected, and because of this he has never once become meaningfully sick throughout this “pandemic.”

“PVP-I (nasal and oral spray) has the ability for destruction of SARS-CoV-2; transmission of SARS- CoV-2 from patient will also be reduced,” he says. “Thus PVP-I oro-nasal spray can act as an effective shield for COVID-19 protection for health care workers, for all.”

More of the latest news about the government assault on remedies for the Wuhan Flu that actually work can be found at Propaganda.news.

