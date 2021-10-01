New York Times reporter lied about covid “surge” at schools to push more plandemic paranoia

A writer at The New York Times named Apoorva Mandavilli was caught lying about a “surge” in Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “cases” at schools in order to scare more people into getting “vaccinated.”

Mandavilli’s piece contained many of the usual talking points about how the “need” for people to get injected is “urgent” because “[c]hildren now account for more than one in five new cases.” The problem, of course, is that Mandavilli pulled this figure right out of her back end.

There is no evidence to suggest that children are getting sick from the so-called “delta variant” – or that the delta variant even exists, for that matter. But leave it to the Times to publish falsehoods on behalf of China Joe, who now says that 98 percent of America needs to be “fully vaccinated” before things can get “back to normal.”

Mandavilli specifically pushed the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, which is made with mRNA chemicals that permanently reprogram a person’s genetic blueprint. This means that “vaccine” recipients become genetically modified (GMO), non-human chimeras.

Messenger RNA, we now know, is a pandemic nightmare as injecting it into people’s bodies only fuels the mutation of potentially deadlier viral strains.

Apoorva Mandavilli should be ashamed of herself

Another lie in Mandavilli’s article is her false claim that “[n]early 30,000 children were hospitalized for Covid in August,” and that the worst-hit states are those considered to be the “least vaccinated.”

Once again, there is no evidence to suggest that any of this is true. Further, Mandavilli made the unfounded assumption that children are being hospitalized for covid when, as we have learned over the past year and a half, most people are going to hospitals withcovid, meaning they received a “positive” test result that nine times out of 10 is asymptomatic.

It turns out that Mandavilli pulled that 30,000 figure from another Times piece that actually stated “with Covid” as opposed to “for Covid,” meaning she either lied or does not understand the English language enough to know the difference between these two prepositions.

In any case, Mandavilli wrote fake news that was published by the Times, which is one of the worst fake news offenders. There is simply no truth to the claim that children are being hospitalized, or that their fictitious hospitalizations are the result of some people choosing not to get injected with experimental drugs from “Operation Warp Speed.”

Another glaring problem with Mandavilli’s reporting has to do with how she claimed that cases are surging in Mississippi because children are going back to school. The data actually shows that cases went down once children returned to school in September.

On and on the debunking goes with simple fact checks showing that the Times can no longer be trusted to report truth. Many already knew this, but Mandavilli’s fake news piece serves as yet another reminder that the Western media at large really is a pile of horse manure.

Hilariously, Mandavilli included a warning in her fake news piece about how parents who are concerned about the vaccine should stop worrying because they might be getting “influenced by misinformation circulation on social media.”

Somehow, it is impossible for “reputable” news outlets like the Times to ever get things wrong, let alone lie. And if someone comes to a different conclusion than the one being spoon-fed by the likes of the Times, well, then we are supposed to blame “social media” for spreading “misinformation.”

There has perhaps never been a time like this in history where the media has so blatantly insulted the intelligence of the public right to their faces. And they wonder why nobody is reading their rags anymore.

