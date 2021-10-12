Merck gouges Americans by charging “new” federally financed covid pill that’s a rip-off of ivermectin 40 TIMES what it costs to make

In case you missed it, drug giant Merck & Co. has stolen the blueprints for ivermectin in order to recreate it as a new highly profitable “blockbuster” drug for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). The federal government, using your tax dollars, is paying for most of it, and in return Merck is planning to charge end users 40 times what the drug actually costs to make.

Since generic ivermectin is off patent, inexpensive and easily accessible, the American government and mainstream medicine banned it from use, which has cost countless covid patients their lives. In the meantime, Merck has been ripping off the ivermectin formula and is soon planning to price gouge the sick in exchange for massive profits.

“A five-day course of molnupiravir, the new medicine being hailed as a ‘huge advance’ in the treatment of Covid-19, costs $17.74 to produce, according to a report issued last week by drug pricing experts at the Harvard School of Public Health and King’s College Hospital in London,” writes Sharon Lerner for The Intercept.

“Merck is charging the U.S. government $712 for the same amount of medicine, or 40 times the price,” she adds, illustrating the unprecedented greed that rules the Big Pharma cartel’s profit-generating machine.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), which up until a few days ago was run by Tony Fauci’s buddy Francis Collins, along with the Department of Defense (DoD), are the two entities that have been shoveling American taxpayer dollars to Merck to produce the ivermectin rip-off drug.

Big Pharma is a parasitical virus that keeps people sick while raking in the profits

Naturally, this “new” drug from Merck is proving to be effective against the Chinese Virus because it is basically just ivermectin repackaged – except probably with added toxins to ensure that it does not help patients too much.

Big Pharma is not about cures, after all – just profits. And the American people continue to just let this vile industry do whatever the hell it wants without repercussions because they are too busy playing on TikTok and chasing some fictitious “American dream.”

Anyway, we can expect to see Merck’s “blockbuster remedy” for the Fauci Flu get heavily pushed on the masses along with the “vaccines” and every other pharmakeia poison that the system wants people to take instead of natural remedies and other safe and effective remedies for staying healthy.

According to Lerner, this Merck rip-off of ivermectin is expected to “bring staggering profits to both Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics,” a small Miami-based company that licensed the medicine back in 2020 and two months later sold the worldwide rights to Merck for an undisclosed sum.

“Although Ridgeback remains involved in the development of the drug, some have described the deal as ‘flipping,’” Lerner adds, comparing the situation to house flippers who pull a fast one for quick profits.

The level of greed that prevails in the “land of the free” truly is astounding. Perhaps never before in the history of the world has there ever been a nation more corrupt than this one, and that becomes exponentially more corrupt by the day due to widespread complicity and/or apathy within the general population.

Merck issued a statement about the new drug claiming that it will soon be readily available all around the world. Five Indian companies have been licensed and contracted to produce it en masse, and you can be sure that Merck executives will be seeing a fresh windfall of dollar signs in their bank accounts.

Ethan Huff

