Contaminated Moderna covid vaccines are KILLING people in Japan… how does anyone know whether contaminated batches were already administered in the USA or elsewhere?

Japan’s health ministry has placed a moratorium on the administration of Moderna’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” after two young men died following the jab.

The Japanese government is concerned about the recent discovery of strange contaminants in Moderna’s injection vials, which were discovered to be magnetic.

The two deaths fit the profile of vaccine-induced myocarditis, which seems to be a trend, particularly among men who get injected for the Fauci Flu. Both men died just days after receiving their second Moderna syringe, prompting immediate action from the government.

Some 1.63 million doses of Moderna shots that were shipped to 863 vaccination centers across Japan were tossed, followed by the Japanese government launching an investigation.

“At this time, we do not have any evidence that these deaths are caused by the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine,” Moderna and its Japanese partner, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., announced following the news.

“It is important to conduct a formal investigation to determine whether there is any connection.”

One public health official also took Moderna’s side by immediately telling the public not to jump to any conclusions that the deaths were caused by the injections.

“There may only be a temporal relationship between vaccination and death,” stated Fumie Sakamoto, the infection control manager at St. Luke’s International Hospital in Tokyo, defending the pharmaceutical giants.

How many more people need to die before covid vaccines are taken off the market?

This is typically what happens whenever people die from vaccines, by the way. Big Pharma immediately and emphatically denies any wrongdoing, blaming everything and everyone else besides themselves for the deaths.

Big Pharma only cares about profit, after all, and could not care less about people becoming seriously injured or dying from its products.

It could not be more obvious, though, that these two deaths were directly caused by Moderna’s contaminated vials, which contain mystery ingredients that are magnetic – and who knows what else.

The Japanese government admits that the two men both developed a severe fever the day after they received their second doses of Moderna. Just two days later, they both died.

It is unclear if “uncontaminated” doses of Moderna killed the two men from the usual side effects or if the magnetic contaminant did the dirty deed. In either case, Moderna shots have taken even more lives, as has come to be the norm.

There are also reports of additional contamination in some Moderna doses, which the Japanese government is describing as “black substances.”

Some regions of Japan have flat-out banned all further use of Moderna shots while the rest of the country is trying to root out only those shots that contain contaminants.

Truth be told, all Moderna injections are contaminated with deadly substances that reprogram human DNA and cause it to manufacture spike proteins, not to mention new “variants” of the Chinese Flu.

“We are just now seeing the first of the mass die-offs,” wrote one commenter at Zero Hedge. “Sad that so many fell victim to this scam. Just a darn good thing we have FEMA camps set up with a good supply of casket liners.”

“Is anyone else not sold on the idea that the two men died because the shots were contaminated and not just because they had an adverse reaction from the normal shots, resulting in death?” asked another, bringing up an interesting point about how the jabs are inherently deadly even without contamination.

“Obviously they died because of climate change and assumed genders,” joked another, pointing out the lunacy and derangement of modern-day thinking about pretty much everything.

The latest news about Moderna can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

DrEddyMD.com

ZeroHedge.com

