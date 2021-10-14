CHI Memorial Hospital in Tennessee memory-holes Tiffany Dover, the nurse who passed out on live television after getting early covid “vaccine”

As far as Chattanooga-based CHI Memorial Hospital is concerned, Tiffany Dover, a nurse who used to work there before she collapsed during a live press conference right after getting early “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no longer exists.

CHI recently deleted all of its tweets about Tiffany Dover, who has since completely disappeared, from its official Twitter account. These tweets were tweeted right after the collapse incident to reassure the public that Tiffany Dover supposedly did not die from her injections and was doing just fine at home “resting.”

Rumors have since circulated that Tiffany Dover’s collapse on live television probably did her in because the public was never given a legitimate follow-up about her health status. On December 18, 19 and 21, just days after Tiffany Dover received her shot, CHI tried to perform damage control by tweeting that Tiffany Dover was okay, but nobody has seen or heard from her directly in nearly a year.

Tiffany Dover’s family was also trotted out to provide a “fact check” claiming that Tiffany Dover was in good health at home, still “resting,” and not dead as would seem to be the case. These statements by Tiffany Dover’s family, along with CHI’s tweets, were further inserted into numerous mainstream media “fact checks” from the likes of Reuters and Snopes.

It was recently discovered, however, that all of CHI’s tweets about Tiffany Dover are now mysteriously missing from Twitter. Suddenly, there is no longer any trace of Tiffany Dover’s existence, or that she ever even worked for the Tennessee hospital in the first place.

Where is Tiffany Dover?

Prior to collapsing on live television, Tiffany Dover was very active on social media. She had accounts on both Facebook and Instagram that she used religiously, but those went untouched following the incident. Those accounts are now permanently deleted.

Archived screenshots of one of CHI’s now-deleted tweets about Tiffany Dover reveals a trove of questioning people wanting to know why Tiffany Dover has not come out to reveal herself and reassure the world that she is healthy and safe.

After all, her appearance was a publicity stunt designed to show the world that Fauci Flu shots are “safe and effective” – except it went horribly wrong. Tiffany Dover owes it to the world to prove her existence by capturing a video of herself holding up a current newspaper or some other evidence along with some kind of statement.

The fact that Tiffany Dover is nowhere to be found and CHI has “erased” her from existence is highly suspicious, if not flat-out incriminating. What happened to Tiffany Dover and why is the world not being told anything about her? And why the need for this sudden cover-up?

At one point, CHI released a video that supposedly depicted Tiffany Dover surrounded by her coworkers. However, that video is nowhere to be found, not even in an archive. There is no evidence whatsoever, in other words, to prove that Tiffany Dover is still alive.

Someone actually set up a website called WhereIsTiffanyDover.com that hopes to keep this issue at the forefront. Neither CHI nor the local police department in Chattanooga, both of which still claim that there was “no crime” and “no death” involved with Tiffany Dover’s disappearance, should be let off the hook for this disturbing incident that still does not have a valid explanation.

“All it would take is just a 30-second video of her to put this to rest one way or another,” wrote one commenter at National File. “You know she’s dead, and you know what killed her, too.”

CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., can be reached at (423) 495-2525.

More news about Chinese Virus deception and trickery can be found at FalseFlag.news.

Ethan Huff

