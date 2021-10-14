CHI Memorial Hospital in Tennessee memory-holes Tiffany Dover, the nurse who passed out on live television after getting early covid “vaccine”

As far as Chattanooga-based CHI Memorial Hospital is concerned, Tiffany Dover, a nurse who used to work there before she collapsed during a live press conference right after getting early “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no longer exists.

CHI recently deleted all of its tweets about Tiffany Dover, who has since completely disappeared, from its official Twitter account. These tweets were tweeted right after the collapse incident to reassure the public that Tiffany Dover supposedly did not die from her injections and was doing just fine at home “resting.”

The Kidney Cleanse Kit is a comprehensive way to cleanse your kidneys and rejuvenate your system. It includes Renaltrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and Latero-Flora™.Rumors have since circulated that Tiffany Dover’s collapse on live television probably did her in because the public was never given a legitimate follow-up about her health status. On December 18, 19 and 21, just days after Tiffany Dover received her shot, CHI tried to perform damage control by tweeting that Tiffany Dover was okay, but nobody has seen or heard from her directly in nearly a year.

Tiffany Dover’s family was also trotted out to provide a “fact check” claiming that Tiffany Dover was in good health at home, still “resting,” and not dead as would seem to be the case. These statements by Tiffany Dover’s family, along with CHI’s tweets, were further inserted into numerous mainstream media “fact checks” from the likes of Reuters and Snopes.

It was recently discovered, however, that all of CHI’s tweets about Tiffany Dover are now mysteriously missing from Twitter. Suddenly, there is no longer any trace of Tiffany Dover’s existence, or that she ever even worked for the Tennessee hospital in the first place.

Where is Tiffany Dover?

Prior to collapsing on live television, Tiffany Dover was very active on social media. She had accounts on both Facebook and Instagram that she used religiously, but those went untouched following the incident. Those accounts are now permanently deleted.

Archived screenshots of one of CHI’s now-deleted tweets about Tiffany Dover reveals a trove of questioning people wanting to know why Tiffany Dover has not come out to reveal herself and reassure the world that she is healthy and safe.

After all, her appearance was a publicity stunt designed to show the world that Fauci Flu shots are “safe and effective” – except it went horribly wrong. Tiffany Dover owes it to the world to prove her existence by capturing a video of herself holding up a current newspaper or some other evidence along with some kind of statement.

The fact that Tiffany Dover is nowhere to be found and CHI has “erased” her from existence is highly suspicious, if not flat-out incriminating. What happened to Tiffany Dover and why is the world not being told anything about her? And why the need for this sudden cover-up?

At one point, CHI released a video that supposedly depicted Tiffany Dover surrounded by her coworkers. However, that video is nowhere to be found, not even in an archive. There is no evidence whatsoever, in other words, to prove that Tiffany Dover is still alive.

Someone actually set up a website called WhereIsTiffanyDover.com that hopes to keep this issue at the forefront. Neither CHI nor the local police department in Chattanooga, both of which still claim that there was “no crime” and “no death” involved with Tiffany Dover’s disappearance, should be let off the hook for this disturbing incident that still does not have a valid explanation.

“All it would take is just a 30-second video of her to put this to rest one way or another,” wrote one commenter at National File. “You know she’s dead, and you know what killed her, too.”

CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., can be reached at (423) 495-2525.

More news about Chinese Virus deception and trickery can be found at FalseFlag.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

NationalFile.com

Archive.org

WhereIsTiffanyDover.com

The Harmful Organism Cleanse Kit™ will help you remove unwanted organisms from your digestive tract while supporting your gut's health with probiotics.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.