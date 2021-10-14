Top 10 US Government and CDC COVID-19 FAILS since the scamdemic began

For all the unvaccinated Americans watching the scamdemic dismantle, it’s just reassurance that natural immunity is the key to optimum functionality, in the short and long term. We are all witnessing, thanks to truth media, the vaccinated “sheeple” suffer new chronic ailments or “hyper” versions of what they’re already suffering from. Inflammation for the vaccinated has increased so badly that many of them are suffering from myocarditis on top of already battling diabetes, obesity, heart disease and cancer.

Now all those symptoms are rearing their ugly heads, and the medical quacks are pointing the finger at the unvaccinated, or anything and everything EXCEPT the vaccines and masks. What a big surprise.

Every Covid-vaccinated American has been programmed by the media to believe they are better protected from Covid, while it’s just the opposite

For anything that goes wrong with the CDC’s advice for Covid, the Big Media “solution” is always the same – blame the unvaccinated. Is Covid still spreading among the vaccinated? Yes. Blame the unvaccinated. Are people dying from the China Flu vaccines? Yes. Just blame the “anti-vaxxers.” Are the Fauci Flu jabs causing blood clots around the world? Yes. Blame it on the natural health advocates.

It’s all one big deflection from the fact that the Bill Gates gene therapy pokes are deadly “programs” that are setting people up for auto-immune disease and the next round of whatever Wuhan-crafted, genetically mutated virus the CCP/CDC releases next. It’s planned out very well, but almost every single vaccinated guinea pig has fallen for the big ploy. That brings us to the top 10 US Government and CDC COVID-19 epic fails since the whole scamdemic began.

Top 10 COVID-19 Epic Fails

#1. Mandatory masks with holes way too big to stop the virus from spreading, plus they cause bacterial infections of the mouth, throat and lungs that can turn into pneumonia

#2. Social distancing – turns out virus particles travel much more than 6 feet

#3. Spike protein injections – come to find out they don’t stop contraction, transmission or a “bad case” of Covid

#4. Vaccine passports – so far, the 40 percent of unvaccinated Americans have halted that scam by protesting and going on strike (just look at the pilot’s unions right now)

#5. There’s no science-based evidence or research to prove the vaccines work at all, while the most vaccinated nations have the worst outbreaks of Covid — among the vaccinated

#6. Lockdowns have proven deadly to the masses, as suicide rates have skyrocketed, small businesses have been crushed and people have been isolated from social interaction

#7. Herd immunity has blown up in the face of vaccine theory, as the Covid-vaccinated sheeple shed and spread the virus to each other while under the false-pretense of protecting each other

#8. “Flattening the curve” never happened – not with lockdowns, masks, social distancing or vaccines; in fact, those only made for more spreading and breeding of the virus, compounded by other bacterial and pathogenic infections

#9. Antibacterial everything – including soaps, sprays, hand sanitizers, baby wipes, etc., have wiped out people’s good bacteria too, thus lowering immune system function

#10. Remdesivir and ventilators as go-to-forms of “toxic treatment” for the Covid-sickened in ICU — and almost assures that patients die within three weeks, by decimating kidney function and further inflaming breathing passages

It doesn’t even take a scientist or doctor to see that Covid vaccines, Remdesivir and ventilators are compounding the problems of the pandemic, creating a pandemic of their own, thanks to “Western Medicine” and the scam artists who are perpetrating the entire nightmare of bad medical care. Tune your truth news dial to Pandemic news to stay informed of the engineered pitfalls of the Covid scamdemic.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts