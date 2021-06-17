Europe officially launches covid “vaccine passports” after clueless media dismissed the idea as a “conspiracy theory”

For months, the mainstream media has been decrying the idea of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine passports” as some kind of wild conspiracy theory drummed up by “science deniers.” But now, the European Union is introducing them for real, shifting the world one step closer towards a full-fledged mark of the beast.

According to reports, the “EU Digital COVID Certificate,” or EUDCC, was quietly unveiled earlier in the month to verify people’s injection status. There is a digital version for people’s mobile devices and a paper version, available upon request, for those who would prefer not to use technology.

Both versions contain a unique QR code with private information and a digital signature matching one’s identity. Soon, Europeans and those who travel to Europe will be expected to present the vaccine passport as a condition of travel – and eventually as a condition of engaging in commerce.

“Today the European Digital COVID certificate reassures us of this spirit of an open Europe,” announced European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about the program.

“A Europe without barriers. But also a Europe that is slowly but surely opening up after most difficult times of pandemic. This certificate is a symbol of an open and digital Europe. We developed this certificate in record time. It will make travel in our union easier and it will give Europeans back the freedoms they value and cherish so much.”

Americans to become eligible for EU vaccine passport

At a cost of hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars, the app has unironically been dubbed by von der Leyen as a “freedom” mechanism that will allow Europeans to regain their right to move about – just so long as they have received a Chinese Virus injection or two.

Reports indicate that the digital and paper certificates will include information about Wuhan Flu vaccination status, test status and recovery status. It will also be “free of charge” (paid for by taxpayers) and will be made available in all EU languages.

Originally, nine member states signed up, followed by another three that joined as of June 14. Three more are expected to join the ranks soon, and American citizens will also soon become eligible, according to CNN.

“Right now if you’re an American, not living in the EU, you could get the certificate if you ask the national authorities of a member state to give you that certificate based on some proof that you’ve been vaccinated, or had a recent Covid test,” an EU spokesman told CNN.

As of now, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland and Spain have adopted and deployed the system. The remaining of the 27 total EU member nations will likely join the others on July 1.

The United Kingdom, meanwhile, will not be part of the measure as it voted to leave the EU back on June 23, 2016.

Earlier in the year, communist China petitioned the World Health Organization (WHO) to become the backbone behind the global vaccine passport system, having already set up a system that ties directly into its onerous social credit score system.

Soon, every nation in the world will be wrapped up into this totalitarian scheme, which will be dangled before the masses as the key to the “new normal.” Those who refuse will be disallowed from travel, and eventually barred from buying and selling, just as the Bible foretold.

“In Revelation, I believe the Beasts are controlled by the Dragon. China = dragon,” speculated one Natural News commenter.

“The Beasts with the horns and crowns are leaders from other countries, Gates, Soros, Zuckerberg, etc. Just my opinion of what this all might be.”

To learn more about how the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) represents the “crowning,” or corona, of the new world order, visit Prophecy.news.

Ethan Huff

