Queensland authorities threaten to seize people’s homes, savings over unpaid Covid-related fines

In Australia, fines are becoming quite common for violating the country’s tight COVID-19 restrictions, and now the state of Queensland has threatened to take severe action against people who don’t pay their fines – even going so far as to threaten to take their driver’s licenses, bank accounts or even their homes.

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.So far, the capital of Queensland, Brisbane, has issued more than 3000 fines to people and businesses who have been accused of violating pandemic-related laws to the tune of $5.2 million.

These types of fines are not difficult to attract, as nearly anything related to conducting their daily business can get Australians ticket these days. Going too far from their home or venturing outside of their permitted bubble and getting caught spending more than the allotted one-hour outdoors is enough to get a ticket, as is getting caught without wearing a mask, even if you are alone. Tickets are also being given to people who enter closed quarantine zones such as parks and venues. Police are handing out tickets everywhere, including on the street and in random checkpoints on the state’s roadways.

On top of that, people who have left Queensland and then returned are routinely being placed in involuntary quarantine, mostly in hotel rooms, in yet another expense that Australians have to shoulder.

Police use contact tracing scans to find violators

Police have also been taking advantage of the government’s required location scanning to identify violators and rack up more funds for themselves via fines. Citizens must scan their physical location through a QR code on their phone at checkpoints designed to help control the spread of the virus and facilitate contact tracing.

Because these checkpoints register a person’s physical location, it makes it easier for police and dedicated COVID-19 compliance officers to identify people who may be violating their draconian rules. For example, when a person checks in at a grocery store, the police can see how far away from home they are and determine if they may have been violating their permitted one hour of time outside of their home.

With many Australians finding themselves unemployed in the wake of the pandemic, a huge percentage of these tickets are going unpaid. In fact, just 56.4 percent of the fines have been paid so far or are in the process of being paid, while 25.2 percent are considered under investigation or open to being paid without the need for further action on the part of the government.

However, the remaining fines are subject to drastic measures. The State Penalties Enforcement Register is carrying out what it terms “active enforcement” on 18.4 percent of the fines, which equates to around $1 million in total. A spokesperson for the SPER has said that this could entail garnishing wages or bank accounts, suspending people’s driver’s licenses, or registering charges over their property.

In addition, there are more than 2,000 hotel invoices for quarantines that are now considered significantly overdue, totaling $5.7 million. Queensland has enlisted private debt collectors to encourage people to pay up; a Queensland health spokeswoman declined to say how much Commission the collectors would be earning with the arrangement.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said that police would be increasing their presence to crack down on violators, including checkpoints on roads where they will be checking to see whether people “have the right reasons to be out.”

He added: “It is a $1378 fine for contravening a direction from an emergency officer, which includes our police, and a $260 fine for a mask.

“If you continue to not comply, you face arrests and being put before the court.”

Cassie B. 

Sources for this article include:

TheNewAmerican.com

News.com.au

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional Wellness

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.