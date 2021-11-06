Ozone treatments REVERSE blood cell clotting, lumping caused by covid vaccines – striking visual evidence

One of the biggest problems observed so far with regard to Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” is the fact that they cause severe blood clotting and “lumping” in some people. The good news is that there is a way to fight this cardiovascular damage using ozone therapy.

Dr. Thomas E. Levy, M.D., J.D., published an article recently at the Orthomolecular Medicine News Service (OMNS) explaining how ozone treatments are able to “cancel the spike protein” introduced by the jabs. The visual evidence he presents – see below – is truly stunning:

The dark field blood examinations 1
The dark field blood examinations 4

As you will see in the top image, the patient’s blood cells are all clotted together due to having been poisoned by Fauci Flu shots. The second image, comparatively, shows those same blood cells adjusted back to their normal state following treatment. Both images are of blood cells analyzed from a 62-year-old woman who got injected.

Now, take a look at the following two images of blood cells from another patient. In this case, a young man received a Wuhan Flu jab and 15 days later developed what is shown in the first image: serious blood clotting even more disturbing than the images above. After receiving ozone therapy, his blood cells normalized to become what is depicted in the second image:

The dark field blood examinations 3
The dark field blood examinations 2

“Under conditions of inflammation and systemically increased oxidative stress, RBCs (red blood cells) can aggregate to varying degrees, sometimes sticking together like stacks of coins with branching of the stacks seen when the stickiness is maximal,” Levy writes.

“This is known as rouleaux formation of the RBCs. When this rouleaux formation is pronounced, increased blood viscosity (thickness) is seen, and there is increased resistance to the normal, unimpeded flow of blood, especially in the microcirculation.”

Protect your health with high-dose vitamin C, hydrogen peroxide nebulization, ivermectin and more

Worse yet, these spike proteins are capable of replicating and spreading themselves, which makes them a worsening threat over time. High-dose vitamin C, a favorite of orthomolecular medicine, is one intervention that can help fight these spike proteins. Ozone therapy is another.

“… this toxicity also allows it to be effectively targeted by high enough doses of the ultimate antitoxin, vitamin C, as discussed above,” Levy writes.

“And even the continued production of spike protein can be neutralized by a daily multi-gram dosing of vitamin C, which is an excellent way to support optimal long-term health, anyway.”

Ozonated saline and/or ozone autohemotherapy infusions are another “excellent” way to combat spike proteins, Levy says.

“Conceivably, this approach alone might suffice to knock out the spike protein presence, but the vitamin C and HP nebulization approaches will also improve and maintain health in general,” he further writes.

“Ultraviolet blood irradiation and hyperbaric oxygen therapy will likely achieve the same therapeutic effect if available.”

He also lists hydrogen peroxide (HP) nebulization as another antiviral and “synergistic partner” of vitamin C that is especially beneficial at fighting both acute and chronic “covid,” as well as post-covid injection health problems.

HP nebulization, he says, fights the chronic pathogen colonization (CPC) of the Fauci Flu that persists in the throat and gut, continually feeding the body with more of the disease.

Levy also lists hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), chloroquine, and ivermectin as additional options that stop the binding of spike proteins to ACE2 receptors throughout the body.

“These agents also appear to have the ability to directly bind up any circulating spike protein before it binds any ACE2 receptors,” he says.

“When the ACE2 receptors are already bound, the COVID virus cannot enter the cell. These three agents also serve as ionophores that promote intracellular accumulation of zinc that is needed to kill / inactivate any intact virus particles that might still be present.”

There are, of course, many other vitamins, minerals and other nutrients that also support immunity. Supplementing with a full range of what nature has to offer is always a good thing for boosting the immune system and helping it to ward off “covid” or any other disease.

“Such persons can follow a broad-spectrum supplementation regimen featuring vitamin C, magnesium chloride, vitamin D, zinc, and a good multivitamin/multimineral supplement free of iron, copper, and calcium,” Levy says.

“Periodic but regular HP nebulization should be included as well. This regimen will offer good spike protein protection while optimizing long-term health.”

If you are interested in learning more about how to use vitamin C specifically to stay healthy and disease free, be sure to check out Levy’s full writeup, which contains more details about dosing, timing and what to expect over time.

