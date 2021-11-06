Belgian doctor warns of COVID-19 “lethal injections,” urges humanity to “stop this race to death”

A Belgian anesthesiologist and critical care specialist has warned people that the COVID-19 vaccines that are currently being pushed on the masses are “lethal injections.”

Writing on Mondialisation.ca, Dr. Pascal Sacre urged people to “get off the crazy train” and “stop this race to death.”

He has 25 years under his belt as a doctor and 17 years as an anesthesiologist – describing himself as “someone who puts people to sleep and wakes them up, puts them to sleep to avoid suffering and wakes them up to give them back their autonomy” – and now he is issuing a wake-up call to all of humanity.

He implored people around the world to take back their intellectual and physical autonomy and protect their children from what is going on.

Dr. Sacre pointed out that the authorities pushing the vaccines make people believe that they want to save them, and while they may present their arguments well, it’s pretty clear that’s not what they’re interested in at all – and you only need to look at their past actions for proof.

If they did indeed want to save people, he points out, they would have told people a long time ago that they need to eat healthier food, move more, take care of their gut microbiota take food supplements, and learn to manage stress better.

We all know that the medical establishment and health authorities have largely taken the opposite approach, encouraging people instead to take medications like statins that give them a false sense of security and make them believe they can continue living their unhealthy lifestyles without consequences. They push chemicals like aspartame and diabetes medications on people instead of encouraging them to clean up their diet and get more exercise.

To drive his point home about the reality of our current situation, he shared a line in his piece from the French film I Comme Icarre (I as in Icarus): “A tyrant needs above all a tyrant-state, so he will use a million little civil servant tyrants who each have a trivial task to perform, and each will perform that task competently, and without remorse, and no one will realize that he is the millionth link in the final act.”

This already sounds disturbingly familiar, but the quote goes on: “Some will arrest the victims, they will have committed only simple arrests, others will lead these victims to camps. They will have only done their job as locomotive engineers, and the prison director opening his doors will have only done his duty as a prison director. Of course the bosses use the cruelest individuals in the final violence, but at every link in the chain, obedience has been made comfortable.”

It’s time to wake up

Right now, people around the world are losing their jobs because they won’t get an experimental vaccine. People are being denied organ transplants that could save their lives because they wouldn’t get a risky shot that could kill them. Workers at restaurants and retail shops are acting as police, checking people’s “papers” and insisting they wear their masks. And in America, black people are being disproportionately impacted and excluded from society in places like New York for not complying with vaccine mandates.

Some people, he goes on, are happy to sign up for these dangerous jabs, while others do it out of guilt because “criminal gurus have succeeded in making them believe that they are the ones responsible for climate change, racism against people of color (white is a color), terrorism, inequalities, crises and today, pandemics.”

Dr. Sacre also suggests some more descriptive terms for a lot of the words being bandied about these days, such as saying “transgenic injection” instead of “vaccine,” “respiratory barrier” instead of mask, and “social isolation” instead of “social distancing.”

Cassie B.

Sources for this article include:

GlobalResearch.ca

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts