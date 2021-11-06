STUDY: Covid “vaccines” kill nine out of 10 babies in first trimester of pregnancy

New research published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) has found that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are not even close to being safe for pregnant women like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claims they are.

Dr. Simon Thornley, a senior lecturer at the University of Auckland, and Dr. Aleisha Brock, also from New Zealand, say that a re-analysis of the data clearly shows that pregnant women should not be getting injected for the Fauci Flu.

It turns out that miscarriages during the first trimester are as high as 91 percent in women who take the jab. The original data that was used by the federal government to authorize the jab for pregnant women in the first place clearly shows this.

Based on this data, the New Zealand researchers calculated a range of 81.9 percent to 91.2 percent spontaneous abortions in women who get injected for the Fauci Flu before 20 weeks gestation. (RELATED: The latest science shows that Chinese Virus injections are causing more disease.)

“We question the conclusions of the Shimabukuro et al. study to support the use of the mRNA vaccine in early pregnancy, which has now been hastily incorporated into many international guidelines for vaccine use, including in New Zealand,” the researchers wrote.

“The assumption that exposure in the third trimester cohort is representative of the effect of exposure throughout pregnancy is questionable and ignores past experience with drugs such as thalidomide. Evidence of safety of the product when used in the first and second trimesters cannot be established until these cohorts have been followed to at least the perinatal period or long-term safety determined for any of the babies born to mothers inoculated during pregnancy.”

Pfizer says small print admits that data does not support jabbing pregnant women

In an attempt to defend itself, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer noted that the fine print on its website does admit that the latest available data on its jab being “administered to pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy.”

The CDC, on the other hand, is claiming ignorance. According to its researchers, there are not any obvious safety signals associated with jabbing pregnant women, so the green light was given to authorize them in this demographic.

“We are aware that some of the data has been used to calculate a higher rate of miscarriage,” the CDC claimed when it first authorized the jabs for use in pregnant women.

“This is not an appropriate calculation based on the data available because more than 1,000 pregnancies were ongoing, and their outcome data was not available at the time of the report. About 10–25% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage. CDC experts will continue to study the effects of COVID-19 vaccination on pregnancies and closely monitor any safety concerns.”

The CDC is doubling down in defense of the shots, claiming the miscarriage risk is well within the “range” of what is considered to be acceptable. The agency also says that the “benefits” of getting injected while pregnant far “outweigh any known or potential risks.”

With few exceptions, the CDC says that all pregnant women should roll up their sleeves and take the jab at warp speed. It is still pushing the narrative that not getting the jab increases the risk of “fatality or severe outcome” should one test “positive” for Chinese Germs.

“No one should be taking that poison,” noted one commenter at The Epoch Times about how these injections are unfit for any human body, pregnant or otherwise.

The latest news about injuries and deaths caused by Wuhan Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

