Study: COVID-19 vaccine poses significant risks to children’s health

Data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that individuals under the age of 18 have accounted for less than two percent of hospitalizations due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

The risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 in healthy children is almost zero. With data collected for over 19 months, the risks clearly outweigh the benefits of getting COVID vaccination for younger children.

For most other viruses, young children are among the most vulnerable. It is not entirely surprising to immunologists as research revealed that children fare well against the virus due to their innate immune response – the body’s quick reaction to pathogens.

Health officials are aware that COVID poses little risk to children

Energy at the Cellular LevelThe CDC, National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) all know of the data showing the little risk of COVID in children. They are at low risk of spreading the infection to other children and adults and they have little risk of taking the virus home with them.

Children are less at risk of developing severe illness and are far less susceptible to the virus, implying that any vaccination or clinical trials on children with a low risk of spreading illness and death are contraindicated, unethical and possibly harmful. (Related: FDA officially authorizes Pfizer mRNA injections for children as young as 5 in latest grotesque sellout to profit interests of Pfizer.)

A team of researchers from Johns Hopkins University recently reported that after looking at a group of about 48,000 children in the U.S. who had been infected with the virus, they found no COVID-related deaths among the healthy kids. After studying comprehensive data, the team found a mortality rate of zero among children with no pre-existing medical condition.

A separate study suggests that children can also more easily neutralize the virus as their T-cells are relatively naive and can thus respond and optimally differentiate more rapidly, making a more robust response to novel viruses.

Children and adults in general display diverse immune responses to COVID-19 infections. There are far fewer cases or deaths in children because they have molecules that help mobilize immune system response during early infection. They also have cytokines that combat viral replication.

Vaccine ineffective at mitigating spread of virus

A separate study of 36 counties also showed that vaccinated individuals can still spread the virus, showing that current vaccines are not working well with the predominant delta variant and that there is no difference between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated in infecting, colonizing, carrying and transmitting the virus.

Based on shreds of evidence collected, the vaccines are seen to be ineffective against the delta variant, especially now that the delta variant is learning how to thrive against the vaccine.

A leading Israeli health official reported that vaccinated individuals account for 95 percent of severe cases, and 90 percent of new COVID-related hospitalizations. A similar situation is also emerging in the U.S., with new infections among the vaccinated reported.

With this in mind, there is generally no benefit to vaccinate children who are at a low risk of infection in the first place. Between their young age and their innate immunity, children should not get the vaccine.

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche noted: “Children who get the disease mostly develop mild to moderate disease and as a result continue to contribute to herd immunity by developing broad and long-lived immunity.” The COVID-19 vaccine will only weaken the healthy immune systems of children.

Follow Pandemic.news for more news and information related to coronavirus vaccines.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

WakingTimes.com

Nature.com

News.Yale.edu

MedRXIV.org

Oxy-Powder® is a safe and effective colon cleanse product that harnesses the power of oxygen to gently cleanse and detoxify the entire digestive tract.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.