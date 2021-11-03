Multiple FDA committee members who green-lighted Pfizer “vaccines” for children have financial ties to Pfizer

Several members of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) vaccine advisory committee have financial ties to Pfizer.

Right after voting unanimously to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech “vaccine” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” in children as young as five, this committee was outed for direct conflicts of interest that clearly impacted its decision.

“… the meeting roster shows that numerous members of the committee and temporary voting members have worked for Pfizer or have major connections to Pfizer,” reported National File about the compromised FDA committee.

“Members include a former vice president of Pfizer Vaccines, a recent Pfizer consultant, a recent Pfizer research grant recipient, a man who mentored a current top Pfizer vaccine executive, a man who runs a center that gives out Pfizer vaccines, the chair of a Pfizer data group, a guy who was proudly photographed taking a Pfizer vaccine, and numerous people who are already on the record supporting Coronavirus vaccines for children.”

There is also recent FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, whom we reported now sits on the board of directors at Pfizer.

The FDA is an absolute joke

The following list outlines which FDA vaccine advisory committee board members are compromised and how:

• Acting Chair Arnold S. Monto was a paid consultant at Pfizer as recently as 2018.
• Steve Pergam received the Pfizer “vaccine” and was featured getting and promoting it by the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.
• Committee member Archana Chatterjee worked on a research project involving vaccines for infants that took place from 2018-2020 and was sponsored by Pfizer.
• Myron Levine has mentored numerous U.S. post-doctoral fellows, and one of his proteges is Raphael Simon, Pfizer’s senior director of vaccine research and development.
• James Hildreth, a temporary voting member, made a financial interest disclosure stating that he accepted $1.5 million while serving as president at Meharry Medical College, which administers Pfizer’s covid injections.
• Geeta K. Swamy chairs the “Independent Data Monitoring Committee for the Pfizer Group B Streptococcus Vaccine Program,” which is sponsored by Pfizer. Swamy was also listed by Duke University as “a co-investigator for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial.”
• Gregg Sylvester used to work as vice president at Pfizer Vaccines where he launched numerous vaccines for the company, including one for children.

Several other “temporary voting members,” including Ofer Levy of Boston Children’s Hospital, Eric Rubin, Jay Portnoy and Melinda Wharton, are all outspoken in their support for injecting children with Pfizer’s covid jabs.

The FDA’s vaccine advisory committee has never really been trustworthy or legitimate. It has pretty much always functioned as a rubber stamp for Big Pharma, approving and pushing all of the latest drugs, both pill and injections, on Americans.

“FDA advisory committee members in the past have frequently been the target of heavy politicking by industry representatives of whatever drug they were considering for a recommendation at in-person meetings,” reported FDANews back in December.

“That process has been somewhat altered by the fact that during COVID-19, meetings are being held virtually. But it’s likely that behind-the-scenes pressuring still goes on. The industry defends the attempts to influence committee members as simply efforts to best present their case.”

It is now an undeniable fact that the FDA cannot be trusted. Since it is run by the pharmaceutical industry, this fake federal agency is always going to push whatever brings in the profits, which in this case include Pfizer’s “Operation Warp Speed” injections.

More related news about the corrupt FDA can be found at FDA.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

NationalFile.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

