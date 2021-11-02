REVOLVING DOOR: All three FDA-authorized Operation Warp Speed vaccine corporations employ former FDA commissioners

The revolving door between Big Pharma and the federal government is once again on display after it was revealed that all three vaccine corporations pushing “Operation Warp Speed” injections for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) have former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioners on their respective payrolls.

Scott Gottlieb, a corrupt pharmaceutical baron who was appointed by Donald Trump to head up the FDA from 2017-2019, is now a board member at Pfizer. Gottlieb regularly appears on the media manipulating fake finance network CNBC, and he also holds several thousand shares of Pfizer stock, which is on top of the six-figure compensation he receives from the company annually.

Happy, Healthy, Hemp“Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, the ultimate personification of the revolving door mechanism, sits on the board of Pfizer,” reported independent journalist and truth-seeker Jordan Schachtel.

“The frequent Pfizer-sponsored CNBC guest also maintains several thousand shares of Pfizer stock, and he is compensated well into the six figures on an annual basis. Gottlieb earns millions from his continually increasing board appointments to a plethora of pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.”

Gottlieb also sits on the boards of both Illumina, Tempus Labs and Aetion, the first two of which just so happen to sell FDA-authorized Covid-19 “testing” kits, which we now know are completely fake. Aetion, meanwhile, supposedly conducts “research” on Covid-19 policy, whatever that means.

Another plandemic profiteer who used to lead the FDA is Stephen Hahn, who under Trump authorized the release of Moderna’s Fauci Flu shot injections. Hahn recently accepted an executive-level position with Flagship Pioneering, the company that launched Moderna in the first place.

“Flagship holds 20 million shares of Moderna stock, which as of October 16, 2021, is valued at $6.5 Billion,” reports indicate. “They earned $1.4 billion through the sale of Moderna stock earlier this year.”

“There is virtually no separation between Flagship and Moderna. Flagship CEO Noubar Afeyan, who co-founded Moderna and owns over 2 million shares of Moderna stock, is the current chairman of Moderna. Additionally, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel is listed as a Flagship ‘special partner.’”

Trump is the reason why Moderna became a multi-billion dollar cash cow for career criminals

Bancel, as a quick reminder, was propped up by Trump who also propelled Moderna to the forefront of the plandemic profiteering scam at a time when Moderna had not yet released even one successful drug.

Moderna was later outed as a pump-and-dump scam that never would have happened had Trump not awarded the company a top-tier spot in “Operation Warp Speed,” allowing the company to begin raking in billions of dollars in profits.

There is also Mark McClellan, who worked as FDA commissioner from 2002-2004 under George W. Bush. McClellan has been on the taxpayer dole for decades, only to later be given a prominent seat on the board of directors of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) in 2013.

Since that time, McClellan has acquired thousands of shares of J&J, which of course spiked after the company was awarded a top spot in Operation Warp Speed. McClellan also rakes in about $300,000 annually from the company.

“Have an experimental drug that needs rapid authorization from the FDA in order to be sold to the masses? Looking to siphon billions of dollars from the U.S. taxpayer for your newfound pharmaceutical product?” Schachtel joked.

“In today’s America, you can buy yourself a former FDA commissioner, and use the public-sector private-sector revolving door system of corruption to impose your will on the American public, and make a windfall for your executives and shareholders in the process.”

The latest news stories about the revolving door between the federal government and the private sector can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

FreedomFirstNetwork.com

NaturalNews.com

VeganZyme® is a full-spectrum blend of twenty powerful digestive and systemic enzymes that supports digestion, boosts the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.