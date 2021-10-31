German city stops tracking covid vaccine deaths in order to suppress the truth about how many people are being KILLED by vaccines

The central German city of Weimar is no longer publishing data on residents who die from or have to be hospitalized because of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” because the extremely high numbers are fueling the narrative of the “corona deniers.”

According to reports, Weimar does not want people who oppose or even just question with healthy skepticism the “safety” and “effectiveness” of Chinese Virus injections, which is why it decided to embrace a new policy of anti-science that exchanges reality for fantasy.

Global Healing Center Biotin is a highly-bioavailable supplement made from Sesbania extract.By no longer publishing the statistical facts about Fauci Flu shot injuries and deaths, Weimar is attempting to create the illusion that all is well with the jabs. Peter Kleine, Weimar’s mayor, publicly announced that it is in the best interests of public health to no longer report the truth.

“We want to be as transparent as possible in our number report,” Kleine stated. “However, the indication of the people who are treated with vaccination in the hospital clearly distorts reality and thus plays into the hands of corona deniers and opponents of vaccination.”

“I would like to emphasize that it is actually the case at the moment that a lack of vaccination protection tends to lead to serious courses in the hospital,” he further added without any proof to back this claim.

Kleine went on to claim that “fully vaccinated” Germans are “usually not” treated for the Chinese Virus, and that counting those who do have to be treated “distort[s]” the facts.

“We want to avoid creating a false impression and have therefore decided not to indicate the number in the future,” he added.

Two days after making its announcement, Weimar removed it from website

Thankfully, there are websites like CovidVaccineVictims.com that will continue to track injuries and deaths caused by Fauci Flu shots even if the government refuses.

There is also a small possibility that Weimar has changed its mind about reporting the facts, seeing as how the city’s website was scrubbed just two days after the announcement was published.

Now, it is no longer stated there that Weimar will not be reporting hospitalizations and deaths caused by “Operation Warp Speed” injections. Does this mean that the city will continue to report them after all?

The official narrative surrounding Chinese Virus injections does, in fact, appear to be crumbling, so it would not be a shock if Kleine reversed course in an attempt to save face.

Crazier things have happened, and in the age of covid, nothing seems off the table as far as reconstructing the narrative goes. We have seen governments go from masks to no masks, back to masks, back to no masks, etc.

We have also seen claims about what the so-called vaccines do change from merely minimizing infection to stopping the spread to you need to get jabbed or you are going to kill grandma.

The narrative is all over the place, in other words, as are the politicians pushing Covidism on their constituents. How much longer will covid last before the entire world figures out that it is all just a sham?

“I tend to find that the vax has led to MORE fear and panic than before and everyone is only living for their boosters,” one Natural News commenter wrote about what she has been observing lately.

“I would rather die of a gunshot wound than allow myself to submit to what they, led by Fauci, represent.”

The Branch Covidians are scrambling to obscure the truth about Chinese Flu shots before a critical mass of the general public figures out the ugly truth about them. You can keep up with the latest at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

BigLeaguePolitics.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

