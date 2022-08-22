Covid vaccine trials led to birth defects and terminated pregnancies, FOIA requests show

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.Another round of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests has been filled, this time for Moderna’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine,” revealing that the mRNA (messenger RNA) shot causes birth defects and spontaneous abortions in pregnant women.

Towards the end of the 699-page document release in the toxicology section, it is stated that mRNA-1273, as the company calls the drug, lead to “significant increases in the number of F1 rats with 1 or more wavy ribs and 1 or more rib nodules.”

“Wavy ribs appeared in 6 fetuses and 4 litters with a fetal prevalence of 4.03% and a litter prevalence of 18.2%,” the section continues. “Rib nodules appeared in 5 of those 6 fetuses.” (Related: Pfizer’s covid injection is also linked to birth defects and infertility.)

While Moderna acknowledges the connection between these changes and its drug, the company claims that the structural changes observed in the bone structure of test rats “do not impact development or function of a developing embryo.”

“Maternal toxicity in the form of clinical observations was observed for 5 days following the last dose ([gestation day] 13), correlating with the most sensitive period for rib development in rats (GDs 14 to 17),” the company says.

All of this directly contradicts the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which in its authorization for “Spikevax,” another name for the Moderna shot, claimed that there was “no vaccine-related fetal malformations or variations and no adverse effect on postnatal development.”

Sasha Latypova, a former pharmaceutical executive with 25 years of experience in clinical trials and regulatory approvals, reviewed the documents and discovered the disparity between what Moderna’s clinical trials actually show and what the FDA claims about the drug.

More than half of all federally funded clinical trials are non-compliant with government guidelines

It turns out that the results of many clinical trials are blatantly misinterpreted by government regulators – if they even get submitted to the government for review in the first place.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) says the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is failing to do its job by ensuring that drug and vaccine companies meet the necessary requirements for federally funded trials.

More than half of the 72 trials that were supposed to be submitted and posted to ClinicalTrials.gov in calendar year 2019 and 2020 were either never submitted at all (25) or were submitted late (12).

Further, half were conducted internally while the other half were conducted externally – the external ones having a worse compliance rate than NIH scientists.

Rather than deal appropriately with all this, the NIH “took limited enforcement action when there was noncompliance,” we are told. At the same time, the NIH continued to fund “new research of responsible parties that had not submitted the results of their completed clinical trials.”

What this means is that pertinent information about adverse events is not making its way through the appropriate channels, resulting in the FDA and other agencies issuing false information about questionable drugs and vaccines being “safe and effective.”

According to Stanford University medical professor Jay Bhattacharya, co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration, negative trial results never get published in journals because of this.

“So when the NIH doesn’t follow the rule, essentially, it’s painting an incomplete, biased picture” of how taxpayer money is being spent and what it is supporting, Bhattacharya contends.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is also complicit in the racket, having most recently removed information from its website falsely claiming that mRNA spike proteins leave the body after just a few days. It turns out that they persist inside the body for a long time.

Want to learn more about the dangers and ineffectiveness of covid jabs? Visit VaccineInjuryNews.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

JustTheNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.