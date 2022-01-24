Pfizer’s COVID vaccine causes miscarriages, stillbirths

plant based immune boostAfter initially being denied, the Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency finally gained access to documents containing Pfizer’s data on their COVID-19 vaccine, revealing that the big pharma company received over 150,000 reports of serious adverse events, including miscarriages and stillbirths, within three months of vaccine rollout.

What is especially concerning about the data found are the number of pregnant and lactating women who received the shots in the first few months of the rollout. The data states that of 270 “unique pregnancies” exposed to the vaccine, “nu outcome was provided for 238 pregnancies,” leaving only 32 with known outcomes. Out of these, 32 known outcomes, 23 resulted in spontaneous abortions (miscarriages), two premature  births with neonatal deaths, two spontaneous abortions with intrauterine death, one spontaneous abortion with neonatal death and one pregnancy with “normal outcome.”

This means that of 32 pregnancies with known outcomes, 28 resulted in fetal death. If results are to be based only on the known outcomes of the vaccines in pregnant and lactating women, there is an 87.5 percent pregnancy loss rate.

Public health agencies remain adamant that pregnant women and their children are more likely to die of the virus than from the vaccine, but there is little evidence that proves such claims, as the study they usually refer to comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) itself.

A comparison of stillbirth rates in 1,249,634 deliveries at 736 hospitals from March 2020 to September 2021 among women with and without COVID infections established that there was indeed a surge in stillbirths, but not during the height of the first deadly wave of the virus: only during the period when the delta variant was dominant, or after pregnant women were pressured into getting vaccinated. (Related: UK now pushing pregnant women to take covid vaccines despite miscarriage, infertility risks.)

Despite the numbers (only 0.98 percent of COVID-19 affected deliveries pre-delta compared to 2.70 percent after vaccines were introduced) the CDC still won’t consider that the experimental injections could be the reason for the increasing stillbirth rates.

Because the COVID-19 vaccines are said to be highly effective and vaccination among pregnant women was approximately 30 percent as of July 2021, most women with COVID-19 at delivery were likely to be unvaccinated, according to the CDC. This information does not sound very scientific because science isn’t usually an assumption based on a slogan added to the guesstimates.

Another study that experts heavily relied on was a study that was later corrected when analysts recognized the error in their data collections, adding the possibility of an 82 percent miscarriage rate in early pregnancy despite concluding that COVID shots were safe and effective.

Too much unknown information to definitively say vaccines are “for the good of all”

The Pfizer vaccine has already been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and these COVID vaccines have already caused 1.8 million adverse events that included deaths, miscarriages, bells palsy, heart attacks and various permanent disabilities, to name a few.

While research continues regarding how natural immunity from COVID is more robust than vaccines, 79 percent of fully vaccinated individuals had been infected with any one of the variants of the virus.

This means that injecting bodies with foreign substances that have been rushed through development causes harm or even death, negating any “duty to seek to preserve our bodies.”

If previous studies are any indication, it shows that vaccines are anything but safe and effective.

In mid-2021, Dr. Simone Gold, founder of America’s Frontline Doctors previously explained that there is a known potential mid-pregnancy fertility risk with the use of the vaccine. He acknowledged that while getting COVID-19 has been associated with a high risk of mid-pregnancy miscarriage because “the placenta fails,” he noted that the vaccine may do the exact same thing.

“It’s lunacy to get this experimental vaccine if you’re a young female,” she said. “It’s that simple … I would flat out forbid any young female from getting this vaccine, and I think it’s very unethical for any physician to offer this to a young female,” he said.

Watch the video below to learn more about vaccine injuries:

https://www.brighteon.com/661e0ac1-3f1e-4b4a-9a1e-ff824f034965

This video is from The Resistance Chicks on Brighteon.TV.

Read more about COVID-19 vaccines at Vaccines.news.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

GlobalResearch.ca

Sent-Trib.com

LifeSiteNews.com

Zinc - liquid, organic, plant-based

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.