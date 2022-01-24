Pfizer’s COVID vaccine causes miscarriages, stillbirths

After initially being denied, the Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency finally gained access to documents containing Pfizer’s data on their COVID-19 vaccine, revealing that the big pharma company received over 150,000 reports of serious adverse events, including miscarriages and stillbirths, within three months of vaccine rollout.

What is especially concerning about the data found are the number of pregnant and lactating women who received the shots in the first few months of the rollout. The data states that of 270 “unique pregnancies” exposed to the vaccine, “nu outcome was provided for 238 pregnancies,” leaving only 32 with known outcomes. Out of these, 32 known outcomes, 23 resulted in spontaneous abortions (miscarriages), two premature births with neonatal deaths, two spontaneous abortions with intrauterine death, one spontaneous abortion with neonatal death and one pregnancy with “normal outcome.”

This means that of 32 pregnancies with known outcomes, 28 resulted in fetal death. If results are to be based only on the known outcomes of the vaccines in pregnant and lactating women, there is an 87.5 percent pregnancy loss rate.

Public health agencies remain adamant that pregnant women and their children are more likely to die of the virus than from the vaccine, but there is little evidence that proves such claims, as the study they usually refer to comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) itself.

A comparison of stillbirth rates in 1,249,634 deliveries at 736 hospitals from March 2020 to September 2021 among women with and without COVID infections established that there was indeed a surge in stillbirths, but not during the height of the first deadly wave of the virus: only during the period when the delta variant was dominant, or after pregnant women were pressured into getting vaccinated. (Related: UK now pushing pregnant women to take covid vaccines despite miscarriage, infertility risks.)

Despite the numbers (only 0.98 percent of COVID-19 affected deliveries pre-delta compared to 2.70 percent after vaccines were introduced) the CDC still won’t consider that the experimental injections could be the reason for the increasing stillbirth rates.

Because the COVID-19 vaccines are said to be highly effective and vaccination among pregnant women was approximately 30 percent as of July 2021, most women with COVID-19 at delivery were likely to be unvaccinated, according to the CDC. This information does not sound very scientific because science isn’t usually an assumption based on a slogan added to the guesstimates.

Another study that experts heavily relied on was a study that was later corrected when analysts recognized the error in their data collections, adding the possibility of an 82 percent miscarriage rate in early pregnancy despite concluding that COVID shots were safe and effective.

Too much unknown information to definitively say vaccines are “for the good of all”

The Pfizer vaccine has already been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and these COVID vaccines have already caused 1.8 million adverse events that included deaths, miscarriages, bells palsy, heart attacks and various permanent disabilities, to name a few.

While research continues regarding how natural immunity from COVID is more robust than vaccines, 79 percent of fully vaccinated individuals had been infected with any one of the variants of the virus.

This means that injecting bodies with foreign substances that have been rushed through development causes harm or even death, negating any “duty to seek to preserve our bodies.”

If previous studies are any indication, it shows that vaccines are anything but safe and effective.

In mid-2021, Dr. Simone Gold, founder of America’s Frontline Doctors previously explained that there is a known potential mid-pregnancy fertility risk with the use of the vaccine. He acknowledged that while getting COVID-19 has been associated with a high risk of mid-pregnancy miscarriage because “the placenta fails,” he noted that the vaccine may do the exact same thing.

“It’s lunacy to get this experimental vaccine if you’re a young female,” she said. “It’s that simple … I would flat out forbid any young female from getting this vaccine, and I think it’s very unethical for any physician to offer this to a young female,” he said.

