Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: mRNA COVID vaccines increase hospitalization and death rates – Brighteon.TV

plant based immune boostDr. Sherri Tenpenny told Dr. Steve Hotze that the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines being used against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) are increasing hospitalization and death rates.

“Vaccines, by definition, are supposed to keep you from getting sick, keep you from transmitting the infection to other people, lower the hospitalization rate and lower the death rate. But the COVID shots do just the opposite,” Tenpenny said during the January 17 episode of “The Dr. Hotze Report” on Brighteon.TV.

“They do not keep you from getting sick; they do not stop the transmission to others; they do not lower the hospitalization rate; and they do not lower the death rate. In fact, they increase the hospitalization rate. And they increased the death rate. And by some estimations and some reports, they now say, upwards to 70 percent of people that are in the hospital are due to the side effects of the shots.

Sadly, she said, members of the mainstream media are distorting those numbers and lying about them.”

Tenpenny pointed out that the mRNA vaccines are experimental injections never before used in human beings. They create spike proteins that cause devastating effects on the immune system and the cardiovascular system. She added that the vaccines also suppress the immune system to allow cancers to grow inside the body.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the mRNA vaccines are teaching cells how to make a protein that will trigger an immune response. The CDC further claims that the vaccines benefit people who get vaccinated by giving them protection against diseases like COVID-19 without the risk of potentially serious consequences.

Double vaccination, boosters causing massive increase in heart disease cases

The doctor who founded the Tenpenny Integrative Center in Cleveland, Ohio added that having additional vaccination and boosters will cause a massive increase in the number of cases of atrial fibrillation, myocarditis, congestive heart failure and cardiomyopathy.

“What the messenger RNA vaccines do is they ablate, they completely obliterate toll-like receptor 3, 7 and 8, the primary defense of our immune system which makes people more susceptible to getting COVID and any other type of infection. Every single shot that you take damages your heart and makes you more susceptible,” Tenpenny explained.

“The spike protein also makes you more susceptible to get cancer because the spike protein actually can pass inside the nucleus of your cell binding to your DNA and makes that cell divide abnormally, which by definition is a cancer cell.”

Tenpenny, who is an osteopathic medical doctor, also cited the explosion of cancer in people who got the shots.

“We’re seeing cancer exploding and becoming a non-treatable resistant cancer to almost any type of chemotherapy that is out there. So we are destroying the heart, destroying the cardiovascular system, destroying our toll-like receptors, our primary innate immune system and we are causing people to get cancer,” the physician from Cleveland, Ohio stressed. (Related: Scientists warn that mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna are causing BLOOD CLOTS.)

Tenpenny also talked about using masks, social distancing and the fraudulent use of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

“What I’ve said from the beginning, we’ve got the myth of the mask. We’ve got hundreds of published studies showing that all the masks do is to make the person who wears them sick. That’s the only thing they do. And they label you as the person out in society who was willing to be compliant, so they can look around and know who the non-compliant people are,” clarified Tenpenny, who has guested on hundreds of radio and national television programs.

“The second thing is about the nonsense of social distancing. It’s just absolutely the biggest joke ever that people believe they’re somehow protected if they stand six feet apart from somebody.”

Harvesting DNA for quantum computing

“What they are doing with these swab samples is DNA harvesting. Harvesting your DNA to put them into the supercomputers and to put them into the place where they are doing quantum computing,” Tenpenny said when asked by Dr. Hotze why people from the medical community are collecting the PCR test results.

“Quantum computers operate at a hundreds if not thousands of times faster than what regular computers do. And what makes them really so nefarious is that quantum computers analyze every possible answer that could possibly be out there all at the same time. And then the computer chooses what the right answer is and tells you how to think in terms of what the best answer is.

Watch the full Jan. 17 episode of “The Dr. Hotze Report” below. Catch new episodes of the program every Monday at 5-6 p.m. on Brighteon.TV.

https://www.brighteon.com/9b7d3230-c858-43f7-9d52-da27d6b61496

Follow VaccineDeaths.com to know more about COVID-19 vaccine-related injuries and deaths.

Kevin Hughes 

Sources include:

Brighteon.TV

CDC.gov

Zinc - liquid, organic, plant-based

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.