Bayer executive says covid mRNA shots are “gene therapy” falsely marketed as “vaccines”

Stefan Oelrich, the president of Bayer’s pharmaceuticals division, admitted to international “experts” during a recent globalist health conference that both of the mRNA (messenger RNA) “vaccines” from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are not vaccines at all, but rather “cell and gene therapy” injections in disguise.

At the recent World Health Summit, which took place in Berlin from October 24-26, 6,000 attendees from 120 countries got to hear Oelrich say this. They also got to hear him explain that had these injections been marketed as what they actually are, most people probably would have rejected them.

“We are really taking that leap [to drive innovation] – us as a company, Bayer – in cell and gene therapies … ultimately the mRNA vaccines are an example for that cell and gene therapy, Oelrich said.

“I always like to say: if we had surveyed two years ago in the public – ‘would you be willing to take a gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body?’ – we probably would have had a 95% refusal rate.”

The only reason that there has been any “success” at all as far as getting the masses to roll up their sleeves is because Big Pharma got away with lying to the public about what these things are and what they supposedly do.

“Our successes over these 18 months [the duration of the COVID ‘pandemic’] should embolden us to fully focus much more closely on access, innovation and collaboration to unleash health for all, especially as we enter, on top of everything else that is happening, a new era of science – a lot of people talk about the Bio Revolution in this context,” Oelrich continued to brag at the event.

Covid “vaccines” are reprogramming people’s bodies to become a new AI-driven slave race

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was also complicit, having changed the definition of “vaccine” to include mRNA injections.

The fake federal agency, which is really just a private corporation in disguise, decided that the old definition of vaccine was “problematic” for the purposes of purveying the plandemiclie. So the agency scrapped it entirely and came up with a whole new definition that suited the narrative.

This “Bio Revolution” to which Oelrich referred during his speech is described by the McKinsey Global Institute as “a confluence of advances in biological science and accelerating development of computing, automation, and artificial intelligence [that] is fueling a new wave of innovation.”

“This Bio Revolution could have significant impact on economies and our lives, from health and agriculture to consumer goods, and energy and materials,” McKinsey further says.

In other words, Big Pharma’s mRNA injections are laying the groundwork for a total transformation of humanity into an artificial intelligence-driven slave race controlled by whatever else the globalists have planned to install into people’s bodies via “vaccination.”

Oelrich further advocated for depopulating the planet by handing out more contraceptives to “an additional hundred million women” across Europe.

“We’ve invested 400 million this year into new plants that are dedicated to produce long-acting contraceptives for women in low-and-middle income countries,” he explained.

“Together with Bill and Melinda Gates, we’re working very closely on family planning initiatives.”

Continued covid shot administration combined with these other depopulation methods will eventually create a “sustainable” world, Oelrich says.

Oelrich is also a vocal proponent of the so-called “Great Reset” initiative, which the World Economic Forum (WEF) says is being driven in large part by the plandemic.

“To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions,” says WEF founder Klaus Schwab.

You can keep up with the latest news about plandemic deception by visiting Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts