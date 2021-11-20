Man’s obituary warns the “non-vaccinated”: “Don’t do it unless you are ready to suffer & die”

There was a chill that ran down my spine when Bradlee Dean read an obituary on air during The Sons of Liberty Radio program on Tuesday afternoon.  The obituary was written largely by himself, with comments at the beginning and end by family.  The chilling message was a warning to the “unvaccinated.”

The obituary, posted at Legacy.com contained the following message from Michael “Mike” Anthony Granata, who died on November 1, 2021 from complications from taking the Moderna COVID experimental shot.

Here’s what happened in Mike’s own words:

“Many nurses and non-nursing staff begged me and my wife to get the truth out to the public about the Covid-19 vaccines because the truth of deaths from the vaccine was being hidden within the medical profession. I promised I would get the message out. 

So, here is my message: I was afraid of getting the vaccine for fear that I might die.

At the insistence of my doctor, I gave in to pressure to get vaccinated. 

On August 17th I received the Moderna vaccine and starting feeling ill three days later.

I never recovered but continued to get worse. I developed multisystem inflammation and multisystem failure that medical professionals could not stop.

My muscles disappeared as if to disintegrate. 

I was in ICU for several weeks and stabbed with needles up to 24 times a day for those several weeks, while also receiving 6 or 7 IVs at the same time (continuously).

It was constant torture that I cannot describe.

I was no longer treated as a human with feelings and a life.

I was nothing more than a covid vaccine human guinea pig and the doctors excited to participate in my fascinating progression unto death.

If you want to know more, please ask my wife. 

I wished I would have never gotten vaccinated.

If you are not vaccinated, don’t do it unless you are ready to suffer and die.”

Mike was said to be “a good and honest man” and was “kind, considerate, and always polite.”

His family said he “did not deserve the pain and suffering he endured” and that he “deserved better.”

As a testimony to Mike, his family wrote:

Mike attended Las Animas Elementary and Gilroy High schools.  He graduated from both San Jose State University and Santa Clara University earning several scholastic degrees.

Mike was an intelligent man but never flaunted it.  Mike chose to clothe himself in humility, kindness and gentleness every day, and preferred to work quietly behind the scenes doing good deeds and expecting nothing in return.

Michael was a licensed professional engineer and the owner of Engineering By Design, Design Engineering and Professional Engineering and Design. For the last 10+ years Michael worked in the Marine industry utilizing his IP for design and engineering that is known and used worldwide.

Michael could be seen twice daily walking his Golden Retriever around the neighborhood or up at Gavilan College for the last 20+ years in his jeans, t-shirt and hat.

Michael was proud to be a gear-head, a true car restoration enthusiast and tinkerer.  

Mike loved spending time with his wife, his dog, his cars and playing the drums as he was quite a gifted musician.

Michael was preceded in death by his brothers Anthony Edward Granata and Salvatore Anthony Granata.

He is survived by his wife, Susie Granata of Gilroy, his parents Anthony and Elizabeth Granata of Morgan Hill; his sister Catherine Flowers (John) of Brentwood, CA; Nieces: Heather Trumbull (Christopher), Mindy Peterson (Ryan), Jeannene Brady, and Alyssa Granata, and great nephews and niece: Anthony and Trevor Peterson, and Karlie and Colin Trumbull.

No one can bring Mike back and our sincerest condolences go out to his family, but many can be saved by sharing Mike’s story.  So, if you love someone who is considering taking this deadly shot, share Mike’s story with them and warn them.

Read more at: SonsOfLibertyMedia.com

