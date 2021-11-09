Fox News propagates highly questionable “study” examining Covid re-infection rates for the non-vaccinated after hospitalizations from “flu-like symptoms”

In archery, there’s a way to hit the bulls-eye every time if you cheat, because you simply shoot the arrow anywhere, then go paint the target around it. It looks like that is what has been accomplished in a new Covid “study” where the results are a perfect “bulls-eye” for the mass media narrative to push vaccines, but the “target” (patient pool) of the study looks like it was drawn in to fit the “shot.”

The CDC recently hired “researchers” to analyze data from 7,000 hospitalized patients (notice they don’t say ‘Covid-infected’) with “Covid-like symptoms” to conclude they’re five times more likely to “test positive” for Covid later, if they were unvaccinated. They compared these advantageous statistics to people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines with no prior history of Covid. Their conclusion? Prior infection doesn’t protect people as well as vaccines against re-infection.

Two massive issues with CDC so-called study: Prior infection means anyone with Covid-like symptoms and PCR tests often show false-positives

Is it even possible to really test for Covid-19, because the last time we checked no laboratory can identify and isolate the mysterious lab-made strain that seems to be infecting the whole world, and that goes for Delta too. First off, testing for “symptoms associated with Covid-19” does not equate to people who actually have the virus. They could easily be suffering from a head cold, or chest congestion, maybe a bacterial infection, allergies, asthma, lethargy, headaches or other aches and pains from any number of causes.

Secondly, PCR tests have been completely blown out of proportion when examined for accuracy as the readings are amplified to reveal just about any pathogen, bacteria or virus as qualifying for Covid positive (especially since they can’t even identify the China virus strain on its own).

Conclusion: Any unvaccinated person with previous “flu-like symptoms” who tests positive on a faulty Covid screen later is categorized as a re-infection case for a handy little pharma “study” where they can claim that vaccinated folks have less chance of re-infection.

Fox News is funded in major ways by Big Pharma, so it’s no wonder they push dangerous vaccines and faked studies (propaganda) on their network

Pharma companies spend hundreds of millions of dollars to advertise on the major networks, and you can bet your last penny they have major say in the network’s medical narratives surrounding vaccines and new drugs for doctors to push and patients to “request” from their doctors. If they were honest, they would say, “Ask your doctor if clot shot gene-mutating therapy and deadly-addictive opioids are right for you!” (side effects include blood clots, myocarditis, and heroin addiction until early death).

Still, the report researchers concluded for clot-shot manufacturers’ benefit, stating: “vaccine-induced immunity was more protective than infection-induced immunity against laboratory-confirmed COVID-19.” No doubt this will be referred to as a landmark study that “proves” scientifically their bulls-eye of a point, even though the variables, as well as the conclusions (that were massive leaps), are highly questionable.

The study does NOT line up with a previous retrospective study conducted in Israel, where nearly all of the populace are fully Covid-vaccinated, where researchers revealed they did NOT find higher protection in vaccinated adults compared to unvaccinated folks with previous natural infection, and this was done during the mysterious “Delta” outbreak. Well folks, that’s the logic of the study, or lack thereof. Have a look yourself if you like.

For the best in truth news on your internet dial tune to Pandemic news because it doesn’t take a scientist or doctor to see that Covid vaccines, Remdesivir, masks, ventilators and bad CDC advice has all created a pandemic of its own.

S.D. Wells

