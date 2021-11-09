Fox News propagates highly questionable “study” examining Covid re-infection rates for the non-vaccinated after hospitalizations from “flu-like symptoms”

In archery, there’s a way to hit the bulls-eye every time if you cheat, because you simply shoot the arrow anywhere, then go paint the target around it. It looks like that is what has been accomplished in a new Covid “study” where the results are a perfect “bulls-eye” for the mass media narrative to push vaccines, but the “target” (patient pool) of the study looks like it was drawn in to fit the “shot.”

The CDC recently hired “researchers” to analyze data from 7,000 hospitalized patients (notice they don’t say ‘Covid-infected’) with “Covid-like symptoms” to conclude they’re five times more likely to “test positive” for Covid later, if they were unvaccinated. They compared these advantageous statistics to people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines with no prior history of Covid. Their conclusion? Prior infection doesn’t protect people as well as vaccines against re-infection.

Two massive issues with CDC so-called study: Prior infection means anyone with Covid-like symptoms and PCR tests often show false-positives

Hematrex® is an herbal circulatory system support formula that promotes blood vessel strength and elasticity for healthy blood flow throughout the body.Is it even possible to really test for Covid-19, because the last time we checked no laboratory can identify and isolate the mysterious lab-made strain that seems to be infecting the whole world, and that goes for Delta too. First off, testing for “symptoms associated with Covid-19” does not equate to people who actually have the virus. They could easily be suffering from a head cold, or chest congestion, maybe a bacterial infection, allergies, asthma, lethargy, headaches or other aches and pains from any number of causes.

Secondly, PCR tests have been completely blown out of proportion when examined for accuracy as the readings are amplified to reveal just about any pathogen, bacteria or virus as qualifying for Covid positive (especially since they can’t even identify the China virus strain on its own).

Conclusion: Any unvaccinated person with previous “flu-like symptoms” who tests positive on a faulty Covid screen later is categorized as a re-infection case for a handy little pharma “study” where they can claim that vaccinated folks have less chance of re-infection.

Fox News is funded in major ways by Big Pharma, so it’s no wonder they push dangerous vaccines and faked studies (propaganda) on their network

Pharma companies spend hundreds of millions of dollars to advertise on the major networks, and you can bet your last penny they have major say in the network’s medical narratives surrounding vaccines and new drugs for doctors to push and patients to “request” from their doctors. If they were honest, they would say, “Ask your doctor if clot shot gene-mutating therapy and deadly-addictive opioids are right for you!” (side effects include blood clots, myocarditis, and heroin addiction until early death).

Still, the report researchers concluded for clot-shot manufacturers’ benefit, stating: “vaccine-induced immunity was more protective than infection-induced immunity against laboratory-confirmed COVID-19.” No doubt this will be referred to as a landmark study that “proves” scientifically their bulls-eye of a point, even though the variables, as well as the conclusions (that were massive leaps), are highly questionable.

The study does NOT line up with a previous retrospective study conducted in Israel, where nearly all of the populace are fully Covid-vaccinated, where researchers revealed they did NOT find higher protection in vaccinated adults compared to unvaccinated folks with previous natural infection, and this was done during the mysterious “Delta” outbreak. Well folks, that’s the logic of the study, or lack thereof. Have a look yourself if you like.

For the best in truth news on your internet dial tune to Pandemic news because it doesn’t take a scientist or doctor to see that Covid vaccines, Remdesivir, masks, ventilators and bad CDC advice has all created a pandemic of its own.

S.D. Wells 

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

DrEddyMD.com

ZeroHedge.com

FoxNews.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.