Newly released internal emails show that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) deliberately altered the definition of what a “vaccine” is in preparation for Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections because it knew they would not qualify.

On September 1, the private corporation posing as a federal agency changed the definition of vaccine from:

“A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease.”

To:

“A preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases.”

The change is somewhat subtle, but you will notice that “vaccines,” at least as far as the federal government is concerned, no longer have to produce actual immunity. All they have to do is “stimulate” the immune system in some way.

Just prior to the change, a CDC employee admitted that the old definition was being used by “right-wing COVID-19 pandemic deniers … to argue that mRNA vaccines are not vaccines.”

Amazingly, these unearthed internal CDC emails contain language suggesting that the definition of “vaccine” since the concept first came into existence was wrong because covid deniers “twisted” it “to claim that the existing COVID-19 vaccines were not vaccines because they only prevented severe illness.”

When policy is made using emotions rather than facts, this is the outcome

On August 19, Alycia Downs, the lead health communication specialist for the CDC, messaged one of her colleagues to say that the definition of “vaccine” needed to be updated “since these definitions are outdated and being used by some to say COVID-19 vaccines are not vaccines per CDC’s own definition.

Downs did not receive a reply to this particular email, so she tried it again the following week by stating that the old definition of “vaccine” is “problematic” because “people are using it to claim the COVID-19 vaccine is not a vaccine based on our own definition.”

It took until September 1 before Valerie Morelli, another CDC official driven by emotions rather than facts, approved of the claims made by Downs.

“If this is for the general public, I am good with the change,” Morelli wrote.

Attorney Travis Miller obtained these secret emails through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. The CDC has not disputed their authenticity.

The fake federal agency did respond to an inquiry from The Epoch Times, however it contained the same language as an earlier response that was sent back in the beginning part of 2021.

The CDC insists that these major changes are only “slight changes in wording” that “haven’t impacted the overall definition” of what a vaccine is.

The previous definition, the agency added, had to be changed because it “could be interpreted to mean that vaccines were 100% effective, which has never been the case for any vaccine, so the current definition is more transparent, and also describes the ways in which vaccines can be administered.”

Since the changes were made emotionally and on the fly, certain sections of the CDC’s website still contain the old definition. The CDC is a giant political mess, in other words.

“They removed the portion that acknowledges that one gains protection” from a vaccine, wrote one commenter at The Epoch Times. “Pure manipulation, plain and simple.”

“So now the rule effectively says that even though you have taken a vaccine, it doesn’t necessarily protect you. Huge difference!”

Another encouraged people to read the book Plandemic by Mikki Willis, as it outlines much of the policy prep work that needed to take place in order to pave the way for everything that brought us to this point.

The latest news about the CDC can be found at Corruption.news.

