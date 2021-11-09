Newly released internal emails show that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) deliberately altered the definition of what a “vaccine” is in preparation for Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections because it knew they would not qualify.

On September 1, the private corporation posing as a federal agency changed the definition of vaccine from:

Hematrex® is an herbal circulatory system support formula that promotes blood vessel strength and elasticity for healthy blood flow throughout the body.“A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease.”

To:

“A preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases.”

The change is somewhat subtle, but you will notice that “vaccines,” at least as far as the federal government is concerned, no longer have to produce actual immunity. All they have to do is “stimulate” the immune system in some way.

Just prior to the change, a CDC employee admitted that the old definition was being used by “right-wing COVID-19 pandemic deniers … to argue that mRNA vaccines are not vaccines.”

Amazingly, these unearthed internal CDC emails contain language suggesting that the definition of “vaccine” since the concept first came into existence was wrong because covid deniers “twisted” it “to claim that the existing COVID-19 vaccines were not vaccines because they only prevented severe illness.”

When policy is made using emotions rather than facts, this is the outcome

On August 19, Alycia Downs, the lead health communication specialist for the CDC, messaged one of her colleagues to say that the definition of “vaccine” needed to be updated “since these definitions are outdated and being used by some to say COVID-19 vaccines are not vaccines per CDC’s own definition.

Downs did not receive a reply to this particular email, so she tried it again the following week by stating that the old definition of “vaccine” is “problematic” because “people are using it to claim the COVID-19 vaccine is not a vaccine based on our own definition.”

It took until September 1 before Valerie Morelli, another CDC official driven by emotions rather than facts, approved of the claims made by Downs.

“If this is for the general public, I am good with the change,” Morelli wrote.

Attorney Travis Miller obtained these secret emails through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. The CDC has not disputed their authenticity.

The fake federal agency did respond to an inquiry from The Epoch Times, however it contained the same language as an earlier response that was sent back in the beginning part of 2021.

The CDC insists that these major changes are only “slight changes in wording” that “haven’t impacted the overall definition” of what a vaccine is.

The previous definition, the agency added, had to be changed because it “could be interpreted to mean that vaccines were 100% effective, which has never been the case for any vaccine, so the current definition is more transparent, and also describes the ways in which vaccines can be administered.”

Since the changes were made emotionally and on the fly, certain sections of the CDC’s website still contain the old definition. The CDC is a giant political mess, in other words.

“They removed the portion that acknowledges that one gains protection” from a vaccine, wrote one commenter at The Epoch Times. “Pure manipulation, plain and simple.”

“So now the rule effectively says that even though you have taken a vaccine, it doesn’t necessarily protect you. Huge difference!”

Another encouraged people to read the book Plandemic by Mikki Willis, as it outlines much of the policy prep work that needed to take place in order to pave the way for everything that brought us to this point.

The latest news about the CDC can be found at Corruption.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.