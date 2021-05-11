UK now pushing pregnant women to take covid vaccines despite miscarriage, infertility risks

Following a recent back-pedal in the risk assessment of experimental mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, pregnant women in the U.K. are now being instructed by the publicly funded BBC that they “should be offered the COVID vaccine.”

At the end of April, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) updated its guidance to pregnant women, advising that COVID vaccines pose “no specific safety concerns … in relation to pregnancy.” The BBC report on this update notes similar guidelines from a number of medical authorities, whom they call “the experts,” including Britain’s beleaguered nationalized healthcare service (the NHS) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Before now, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had advised pregnant and breastfeeding women to avoid taking a COVID vaccine due to “no or limited data” on its effects, even adding a precaution for “women of childbearing age,” instructing them that “pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination.”

Additionally, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in January that “the use of this vaccine [Moderna’s COVID vaccine] in pregnant women is currently not recommended, unless they are at risk of high exposure.”

Explaining the reason behind the dramatic shift in guidance for pregnant women, the BBC cited a recent CDC study of over 90,000 pregnant women, concluding that there is “no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems.”

The CDC data forms part of a broader study published April 21 in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The study concluded in February, thus accounting for fewer participants, but also concluded that there are no “obvious safety signals among pregnant persons who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.”

The NEJM study considered a pool of 35,691 “participants … identified as pregnant,” drawn from the CDC’s “V-safe COVID-19 Vaccine Pregnancy Registry” and related “V-safe After Vaccine Health Checker.” The study also included information available on VAERS. Within the V-safe pregnancy registry, 3,958 pregnant women, fully vaccinated with an mRNA-derived product, were enrolled. Of that number, 827 pregnancies were completed before the end of the study period on February 28, 2021, 115 of which resulted in miscarriage (13.9%). The results also documented 60 premature births and 23 babies born abnormally small.

While no neonatal deaths were recorded, there were 16 cases of “major congenital anomalies” reported in the V-safe database. VAERS reports, according to the study, showed that “the most frequently reported pregnancy-related adverse event” was “spontaneous abortion,” accounting for 46 deaths. This was followed by “stillbirth, premature rupture of membranes, and vaginal bleeding, with 3 reports for each.”

The authors of the study, though concluding that the above data “did not show obvious safety signals,” admitted that its findings were “preliminary,” requiring “more longitudinal follow-up.”

The U.K. government’s own vaccine adverse event system has collected more than 2,200 reports of reproductive disorders after coronavirus injections, including excessive or absent menstrual bleeding, delayed menstruation, vaginal haemorrhaging, miscarriages, and stillbirths.

The U.K. Yellow Card program reports that of the 2,233 reactions recorded involving reproductive systems following injection with either Pfizer’s or AstraZeneca’s experimental mRNA vaccines, 61 “spontaneous abortions” (miscarriages), ten premature labors, and four stillbirths have resulted as of April 5.

Despite this, recommendations are yet being made that pregnant women avail themselves of the available mRNA COVID jabs. In fact, the BBC’s promotional video states that pregnant women can receive their shot at any time during pregnancy “as you can become ill with COVID at any time.”

Presenter Laura Foster added guidance that taking the first vaccine shot after the 12-week mark of gestation would give enough time to receive the second jab before beginning the third trimester, “which is the period where COVID is likely to cause the most harm.”

A doctor in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who strongly advocated the COVID vaccines, tragically lost her unborn child shortly after having publicly celebrated receiving one of the experimental vaccines.

Dr. Sara Beltrán Ponce tweeted on January 28 that she was “14 weeks pregnant and fully vaccinated!” She shared that she had received the experimental COVID vaccine “to protect myself, my baby, my family, my patients, and my community! When it’s available to you, I encourage you to do the same.”

Less than a week later, she announced the heart-breaking news of the loss of her baby “at 14 ½ weeks. My husband and I are devastated, but blessed to have each other and our sweet Eva. Rest in Peace, angel,” she wrote.

Dr. Simone Gold, founder of America’s Frontline Doctors, explained in a tweet to Ponce that “[t]here is a known potential mid-pregnancy fertility risk of the experimental vaccine … The vaccine is NOT cleared of infertility risk.”

Gold acknowledged that “getting COVID-19 has been associated with a high risk of mid-pregnancy miscarriage because the placenta fails,” but advised that “the vaccine may do the exact same thing — but not for just the few weeks of being sick — but forever.”

“It’s lunacy to get this experimental vaccine if you’re a young female,” she said. “It’s that simple … I would flat out forbid any young female from getting this vaccine, and I think it’s very unethical for any physician to offer this to a young female.”

