Public health ‘experts’ push to inject COVID-19 vaccine into pregnant women

Mendacious public health “experts” in Britain are urging for pregnant women to get stuck with experimental COVID-19 vaccines that are already causing terrible side-effects.
The British Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation made the recommendation for pregnant women to get the jab, preferably those offered by Pfizer and Moderna.
“There is no evidence to suggest that other vaccines are unsafe for pregnant women, but more research is needed,” the committee stated.
Top British doctors are spreading propaganda in an attempt to make pregnant women feel that it is okay to put their baby at risk by taking these dangerous shots.
“We encourage pregnant women to discuss the risks and benefits with their clinician – those at increased risk of severe outcomes from Covid-19 are encouraged to promptly take up the offer of vaccination when offered,” said Professor Wei Shen Lim, who works as COVID-19 chair for the committee.
“Vaccination offers pregnant women the best protection from Covid-19, which can be serious in some women,” said Dr. Edward Morris, who works as president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.
Big League Politics has reported on how psychotic medical professionals have stuck toddlers with the COVID-19 vaccine as rush headlong toward getting its contents into every living person as quickly as possible:
One empowered woman received the COVID-19 vaccine in order to virtue signal on social media for clicks and praise from other cultists. She would go on to suffer a miscarriage around the same time:
The globalists want mothers to risk the health of their babies, to validate the technocracy. Parents would be wise to protect their children from these Mengelean monsters.
