Scientists find 55 new environmental chemicals in pregnant women, newborns

Scientists at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) detected 109 chemicals in pregnant women and their newborn children, including 55 that have never before been found inside human bodies and 42 whose sources and uses remain unclear. Of the 55 chemicals, 37 are ones that researchers have little to no information on.

Published recently in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, the findings are further evidence that humans are exposed to a wide range of chemicals.

However, the methods available for measuring the levels of chemicals in human bodies are limited, said study co-author Tracey Woodruff, a professor of reproductive sciences at the university.

Woodruff, a former senior scientist at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), noted that the agency needs to do more to require chemical companies to disclose the chemicals they make and how those are used. Moreover, the agency should remove chemicals from the market that are known to pose a risk, said Woodruff.

Environmental chemicals detected inside human bodies

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.For their study, the researchers recruited 30 expectant women seeking prenatal and delivery care at the UCSF Mission Bay Medical Center and the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

They collected blood samples from the mothers during labor and delivery, as well as from the newborn babies’ umbilical cord just shortly after birth. The umbilical cord is where nutrients pass from the mother to the fetus. Previous studies have shown that chemicals detected in the umbilical cord also show up in fetal tissues.

The researchers then analyzed the blood samples using a technique called high-resolution mass spectrometry. This technique involves determining the different masses of chemicals to identify them.

The team identified a total of 109 chemicals in both the maternal and the umbilical cord blood samples, including 55 that have never been detected in people before. Of these newly detected chemicals, two were per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). PFAS are man-made chemicals commonly used to make products and coatings that can resist heat, oil stains, grease and water.

However, PFAS have been linked to serious health problems, including developmental and reproductive ones. The researchers also detected phthalates in the samples. Phthalates are a group of chemicals used in a wide range of products, from personal care products like shampoos to household products like detergents. In studies on phthalate exposure in humans, the chemicals have been linked to reproductive problems.

The fact that PFAS and phthalates were present in both the mothers and the babies is important. According to Woodruff, this shows that exposure occurs in the womb. Pregnancy is a vulnerable period of development for the fetus. So the presence of such harmful chemicals is very concerning.

But worst of all, there are few to no studies on 37 of the newly detected chemicals. As such, it is unclear if they pose a risk to maternal and fetal health. This should signal not a sense of uncertainty but one of alarm, said study co-author Dimitri Abrahamsson of the Program on Reproductive Health and the Environment at UCSF.

“We’re being exposed to chemicals that we have very little information about,” he said. These chemicals might have potentially harmful effects on humans that scientists don’t know and can’t predict. (Related: A dose of toxic synthetic chemicals: Researchers detect “forever chemicals” in California’s drinking water.)

Woodruff and her colleagues plan to assess the toxicities of the newly detected chemicals to better understand how they may affect various tissues inside the human body.

But until then, they encourage consumers to use less plastic products, avoid canned foods and clean with non-toxic household cleaners to avoid exposure to environmental chemicals as much as possible.

Visit Chemicals.news to learn more about the possible effects of environmental chemicals on human health.

Divina Ramirez

Sources include:

LiveScience.com

EENews.net

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.