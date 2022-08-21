JABBED UNTIL DEATH: Endless mRNA jabs are now planned for multiple vaccine types, including influenza, HIV, RSV, Pneumococcal, Zika and many more

Endless mRNA jabs are now planned for multiple vaccine types, including coronaviruses, influenza, HIV, leukemia, RSV, Pneumococcal, EBV, HPV, CMV, Nipah Virus, Zika, metapneumovirus and human parainfluenza. In fact, there are currently 80 clinical trials for mRNA vaccines underway, and most of these hasty clinical trials are already convincing people to take part in these experiments.

Big Pharma poised to unleash mRNA experiments for multiple infections and illnesses

Big Pharma is already promoting vaccines for infections that were once considered rare, like pox viruses (monkeypox) and polio enteroviruses. As new infections spread in heavily vaccinated populations, vaccine campaigns will continue their cycle of fraud and deception.

The spike protein mRNA that was unleashed during the covid-19 scandal was a “foot in the door” to program human immune systems for failure (vaccine acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) and to make more people dependent on a never-ending chain of injections, infections, mandates and medical tyranny.

One of the new mRNA vaccines includes an updated sequence of the gain-of-function coronavirus spike protein along with influenza virus RNA. Moderna is currently testing out an influenza-covid mRNA vaccine on 1050 participants, with recruitment taking place across the United States.

Many of the upcoming clinical trials for new mRNA vaccines are set to be conducted on vulnerable populations and children, with very little oversight. The pre-clinical phase for these combo vaccines has already been approved by the FDA. Big Pharma plans to continue using these lipid nano-particles to circumvent the T-cell response of the human immune system, while programming human cells to churn out foreign toxins. It’s an inflammatory, autoimmune nightmare, and it’s going to continue without remorse if the developers and enforcers are not held to account for the disasters they helped create with the original covid vaccines.

FDA ignores all safety signals for botched mRNA covid vaccine rollout, approves dozens of new mRNA experiments

These new genetic experiments are still considered immunizations and are considered biologics in pre-clinical studies. This is fraud, because there are major differences between traditional biologics (vaccines) and these new mRNA experiments. The FDA is ignoring all previous safety signals recorded in the government’s pharmacovigilance system. There are no scientific studies being conducted investigating the duration of the mRNA transcription process. Likewise, there are no studies on the quantity and persistence of these foreign proteins in animal bodies, and how they may burden distal organs, inflame the heart or cause protein misfolding. Furthermore, the toxicity of the foreign proteins themselves are not being assessed in any pre-clinical trials.

To make matters worse, the vaccine makers are allowed to use the immunosuppressant pseudouridine yet again, with no pre-clinical testing on its safety. Pseudouridine is a synthetic nucleotide used in the covid-19 vaccines. Researchers found that it can stay in the lymph nodes for at least sixty days after injection. The immune system is not breaking down this so-called mRNA from the vaccines in the same way natural mRNA degrades, even though the government regulatory agencies have promised that it would degrade rapidly.

To get the initial covid-19 vaccine out to the public, Pfizer and the FDA ignored serious health risks observed in the clinical trials, including issues like antibody dependent enhancement, heart inflammation and immunosuppression. These issues are obviously going unaddressed again as the government advances new experiments that will continue the cycle of sickness and death in the population.

Lance D Johnson

Published by dreddymd

