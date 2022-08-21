Old video resurfaces of Fauci admitting that the best “vaccine” is to simply get infected and develop natural immunity

Despite continually and aggressively pushing Americans to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), career criminal Tony Fauci is on the record as stating that the “best vaccination is to get infected yourself” and recover, which generates true and lasting natural immunity.

An old video of Fauci saying this recently resurfaced, exposing the goon as a liar and a fraud – watch below:

Did he just say that? Yep. pic.twitter.com/gu9Fk7t1Sv — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) August 18, 2022

“If she got the flu for 14 days, she’s as protected as anyone can be, because the best vaccination is to get infected yourself,” Fauci stated in the interview, responding to a question from the host about whether or not a woman who had already had the flu for 14 days should still get a flu shot.

“If she really has the flu, she definitely doesn’t need a flu vaccine. She doesn’t need it; the most potent vaccination is getting infected yourself.” (Related: Fauci’s wife Christine Grady authored a paper pushing for children to be enrolled in Fauci Flu shot trials.)

Fauci has destroyed the lives of hundreds of millions of people with his fraudulent guidance

Even though he was talking specifically about influenza, Fauci’s words about natural immunity being the best immunity apply to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) and all other diseases – weaponized or otherwise.

The human body possess the ability to learn from an initial infection, preventing a second or third infection from forming. Jab-induced “immunity,” comparatively, is short-lasting and questionably effective, at best.

“… it’s common knowledge that for most if not all diseases, the best way to inoculate oneself is through catching it – after all, the vast majority of vaccines include a small portion of the virus they attempt to protect against to introduce it to your immune system,” writes Jesse Martin for 100percentfedup.com.

“In fact, studies have already shown that this is just as true for COVID-19 as it is for anything. Your natural level of antibodies against COVID-19 are highest if you have been infected without having received a vaccine.”

Fauci knows all this, having openly admitted it in public long before the Chinese Virus arrived. Once covid appeared out of nowhere, Fauci’s tune changed and suddenly there was no possible way to ever develop natural immunity to the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now admits that everyone who is unvaccinated has natural immunity and is protected, but that is not what Fauci has been saying for the past two-and-a-half years.

Fauci’s guidance contends that the only way to stay “protected” against the Fauci Flu is to roll up your sleeve for an mRNA (messenger RNA) injection – even though we now know that doing so reduces immune protection and makes a person more prone to getting sick.

Had nobody listened to Fauci, covid would have been long gone ages ago. Now, it has become a disease of the “fully vaccinated,” as the only people who seem to be getting ill again and again are those who took the shots – and especially those who took the “boosters” as well.

“Fauci is the biggest mass murderer ever in the entire history of the world,” wrote a commenter about how once this all catches up with people’s immune systems, the death toll from Fauci Flu shots will be astronomical.

“Remember how he pretended to be puzzled at herd immunity?” wrote another about Fauci’s bad acting when questioned about his ever-shifting guidance. “Well, that definition was changed, too. To have immunity, you have to be ‘vaccinated,’ according to the government.”

As more information about covid injections comes to light, we will keep you informed about it at VaccineWars.com.

Ethan Huff

