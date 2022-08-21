The FDA KNEW: 44% of pregnant women miscarried following covid vaccination but shots were given emergency authorization anyway

In making the decision to grant emergency use authorization (EUA) to Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) knew full well at the time that nearly half of all pregnant women would end up miscarrying as a result of the injections.
The latest Pfizer document drop shows that 44 percent of all pregnant women who participated in Pfizer’s mRNA (messenger RNA) jab trials ended up losing their unborn babies. To the FDA, this still constitutes a “safe and effective” drug. (Related: A Wisconsin doctor who worshipped covid injections suffered a miscarriage after getting hers.)
After these women lost their children, Pfizer tried to claim that the deaths had nothing to do with its shots. The FDA apparently took Pfizer’s word for it and proceeded to authorize, and later approve, the injections as a remedy for the Fauci Flu.
The thousands upon thousands of pages of documents that Pfizer and the FDA tried to conceal for 75 years demonstrate a shocking pattern of intentional deceit by the two entities. Both Pfizer and the FDA have been working overtime to try to withhold the truth from the public – but that truth is now coming out.
Big Pharma and the FDA are LIARS
Unfortunately for the millions of women who already took the jabs, the damage is already done. Many have already learned the hard way that Operation Warp Speed is really just Operation Death Speed, including for unborn babies.
The women who participated in the Pfizer trial all took between one and four injections of Pfizer’s mRNA concoction. Forty-two received the drug immediately while eight received a placebo initially followed by the real drug later.
By March 31, 2021, all of the pregnant women in the trial – 50 in total – had taken at least one dose of Pfizer’s BNT162b2 experimental injection. The following explains how Pfizer knowingly hid the disastrous results.
“Pfizer notes the miscarriages as serious adverse events (SAEs) with ‘moderate’ (2) or ‘severe’ (3) toxicity ratings. However, all the miscarriages were reported as being unrelated to the trial vaccine – i.e., having ‘Other’ causes – and marked as ‘Recovered / resolved’ adverse effects. To reiterate, not only does Pfizer deny any vaccine-related causality and assert the losses of life had other causes, but it also categorizes losing a baby as a ‘resolved adverse effect’ – like a headache that went away.”
In other words, the loss of a pregnancy is just collateral damage – a “side effect” that quickly got “resolved” once the babies died. This is how Pfizer operates, by the way: just hide the truth, recategorize it, or flat-out lie about it – and the FDA does the exact same thing.
By April 1, the FDA was fully aware of the fact that a “significant percentage” of pregnant women who get jabbed for the Fauci Flu suffer “abortion spontaneous.” Even so, the agency proceeded to do nothing, allowing many more pregnant women to take the shots.
The FDA “failed in its duty to study the data and investigate what basis Pfizer had for marking the fetal deaths as unrelated to the vaccine and having ‘Other’ causes,” reports explain.
The FDA also failed to at least tell the public that there is a serious risk involved for unborn babies who are exposed to covid shots via their mothers. Without that information, notes the Daily Clout, “women were not able to give informed consent for receiving Pfizer’s mRNA COVID vaccine.”
To say that the FDA failed implies that it simply made a mistake, which is not the case. The corrupt federal agency lied on behalf of Pfizer by withholding the truth from the public, which is a crime against humanity as well as a dereliction of duty.
Ethan Huff
