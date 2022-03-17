Britain experiencing COVID infection rise again with 90% of deaths occurring in the vaccinated: Have we lost chance for herd immunity forever?

That means there is little talk about rising inflation, the ongoing supply chain crisis, economic mismanagement and, of course, the COVID pandemic.

But some people are still paying attention to these issues, especially COVID — including former New York Times writer Alex Berenson, who has followed the pandemic from the outset and has routinely broken stories about emerging patterns well before most others see them.

To that point, he has spotted one in Britain: There, a rise in COVID infections is currently taking place again, and worse, 90 percent of those who are dying from the virus have been vaccinated, leading him to theorize that the world has squandered the opportunity to achieve herd immunity.

“New figures from Britain raise bright red flags about the direction of Covid in wealthy countries that used mRNA and DNA shots to attempt to defeat the coronavirus last year,” Berenson wrote on his Substack page late last week. “Hospitalizations and deaths remain stubbornly high and overwhelmingly occur in vaccinated people. In February, 90 percent of the 1,000 Britons who died each week of Covid were vaccinated.”

Berenson went on to point out that not only are new infections far higher than before the omicron variant emerged, but they’re also rising once more after a brief decline in February. Also, he says, it appears as though the booster vaccines are not offering much protection against hospitalizations in younger people.

He also noted that British data on COVID are vital because the country both boosted its population very early on and because British datasets are “far more complete and less politicized than those in the United States.”

“Day by day, week by week, the figures are becoming more worrisome. They hint that mRNA and DNA shots may have slowed if not completely halted the natural progression to herd immunity that occurred in earlier respiratory virus epidemics,” he warned.

“In fact, Britain now reports 99 percent of adults have antibodies to COVID , mostly as the result of vaccination. That level is far higher than epidemiologists believed would be necessary to support herd immunity. Yet COVID infections, hospitalizations, and deaths continue unabated,” Berenson continued. “Almost 12,000 Britons are now hospitalized with COVID, more than at this time last year.”

The former Times writer also posted a “stunning” chart featuring a recent weekly “surveillance report” that the British government regularly publishes:

british covid report

Here is the source for that chart.

Berenson writes:

In the four weeks ending February 27, 397 unvaccinated Britons died of Covid, compared to 3,512 who were vaccinated. Using a broader definition, which may include more incidental deaths unrelated to Covid infections, the numbers are even worse, with 5,871 vaccinated people dying compared to 570 unvaccinated. (The United States does not publicly provide this data; it is not even clear American public health authorities collect it comprehensively.)

The report also shows for the first time that adults under 50 are now just as likely to be hospitalized for Covid whether they are boosted or unvaccinated. The report does not provide a similar hospitalization estimate for people who were vaccinated but unboosted, but based on the raw numbers it does provide, those rates are the highest of all.

Berenson went on to point out that infection rates are also climbing in the United States and other developed countries that vaccinated and boosted heavily, while in poorer countries such as those in Africa, where older “inactivated virus” vaccines are used, the disease has more or less progressed on typical seasonal patterns (herd immunity, in other words).

While the global elitists focus our attention on a new war on the outskirts of Europe as a means of detracting from other problems, Berenson’s report reminds us that COVID remains a problem and it’s worsening again.

JD Heyes 

Sources include:

AlexBerenson.Substack.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten)

