The Vaccine Death Report reveals that MILLIONS of people have died from covid vaccines

Drs. David John Sorenson and Vladimir Zelenko have released a new report that suggests millions of people have already died from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

While the official government count is only in the thousands, Sorenson and Zelenko say that the true number of serious adverse events caused by the shots is significantly higher.

The Kidney Cleanse Kit is a comprehensive way to cleanse your kidneys and rejuvenate your system. It includes Renaltrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and Latero-Flora™.“The Vaccine Death Report,” as they are calling it, sticks strictly to solid facts. There are no unfounded claims and the data presented is clear and verifiable. All associated references are included for proper peer review.

“The data shows that we are currently witnessing the greatest organized mass murder in the history of our world,” the report states.

“The severity of this situation compels us to ask this critical question: will we rise up to the defense of billions of innocent people? Or will we permit personal profit over justice, and be complicit?”

Already, lawyers are networking to prepare class action lawsuits in response to the report’s finding. This is a global genocide in action and many, sadly, still believe that it is about “public safety.”

“Hundreds of millions of people worldwide are rising up against this criminal operation,” the report states. “To all who have been complicit so far, we say: There is still time to turn and choose the side of truth. Please make the right choice.”

CDC health care fraud detection whistleblower says VAERS wildly underreports vaccine injuries, deaths

At the very least, there are five times more deaths from the jabs than are being reported. In all likelihood, the actual figure is much higher.

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) currently logs more than half a million cases of severe side effects from the shots, including stroke, heart failure, blood clots, brain disorders, convulsions, seizures, inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, life-threatening allergic reactions, autoimmune disease, arthritis, miscarriage, infertility, rapid-onset muscle weakness, deafness, blindness, narcolepsy and cataplexy.

That half a million figure was from back in August, by the way. The latest numbers, once they get released, are likely to be much higher. And again, this is only a fraction of the true overall number of incidents that never even make it into VAERS.

A health care fraud detection expert from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently came forward with a sworn testimony about how the VAERS database, “while extremely useful, is under-reported by a conservative factor of at least 5.”

Part of the problem is that deaths are only attributed to the vaccines if they occur outside of a two-week window. Those that occur within that window are not logged because the CDC does not consider a person “vaccinated” until 14 days have passed post-injection.

On top of that, a private researcher told Sorenson and Zelenko that there are at least 150,000 cases that are “missing” from the VAERS database entirely. Nobody knows how many of these are injuries and how many are deaths, but it is suspicious nonetheless.

The VAERS database only captures about one percent of vaccine adverse events to begin with, so the numbers provided there are definitively too low. Extrapolating the data reveals that millions of potential cases of vaccine injury and death are simply missing from the official reporting.

“Adverse events from drugs and vaccines are common, but underreported,” says Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Inc.

“Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.”

The latest news about the wave of injuries and deaths caused by Chinese Virus shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

Principia-Scientific.com

DrEddyMD.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.