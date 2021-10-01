The Vaccine Death Report reveals that MILLIONS of people have died from covid vaccines

Drs. David John Sorenson and Vladimir Zelenko have released a new report that suggests millions of people have already died from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

While the official government count is only in the thousands, Sorenson and Zelenko say that the true number of serious adverse events caused by the shots is significantly higher.

“The Vaccine Death Report,” as they are calling it, sticks strictly to solid facts. There are no unfounded claims and the data presented is clear and verifiable. All associated references are included for proper peer review.

“The data shows that we are currently witnessing the greatest organized mass murder in the history of our world,” the report states.

“The severity of this situation compels us to ask this critical question: will we rise up to the defense of billions of innocent people? Or will we permit personal profit over justice, and be complicit?”

Already, lawyers are networking to prepare class action lawsuits in response to the report’s finding. This is a global genocide in action and many, sadly, still believe that it is about “public safety.”

“Hundreds of millions of people worldwide are rising up against this criminal operation,” the report states. “To all who have been complicit so far, we say: There is still time to turn and choose the side of truth. Please make the right choice.”

CDC health care fraud detection whistleblower says VAERS wildly underreports vaccine injuries, deaths

At the very least, there are five times more deaths from the jabs than are being reported. In all likelihood, the actual figure is much higher.

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) currently logs more than half a million cases of severe side effects from the shots, including stroke, heart failure, blood clots, brain disorders, convulsions, seizures, inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, life-threatening allergic reactions, autoimmune disease, arthritis, miscarriage, infertility, rapid-onset muscle weakness, deafness, blindness, narcolepsy and cataplexy.

That half a million figure was from back in August, by the way. The latest numbers, once they get released, are likely to be much higher. And again, this is only a fraction of the true overall number of incidents that never even make it into VAERS.

A health care fraud detection expert from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently came forward with a sworn testimony about how the VAERS database, “while extremely useful, is under-reported by a conservative factor of at least 5.”

Part of the problem is that deaths are only attributed to the vaccines if they occur outside of a two-week window. Those that occur within that window are not logged because the CDC does not consider a person “vaccinated” until 14 days have passed post-injection.

On top of that, a private researcher told Sorenson and Zelenko that there are at least 150,000 cases that are “missing” from the VAERS database entirely. Nobody knows how many of these are injuries and how many are deaths, but it is suspicious nonetheless.

The VAERS database only captures about one percent of vaccine adverse events to begin with, so the numbers provided there are definitively too low. Extrapolating the data reveals that millions of potential cases of vaccine injury and death are simply missing from the official reporting.

“Adverse events from drugs and vaccines are common, but underreported,” says Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Inc.

“Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.”

The latest news about the wave of injuries and deaths caused by Chinese Virus shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

