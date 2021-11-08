Fully vaccinated air passenger dies mid-flight from “covid”

Another person who should have been protected because he got “fully vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) like the government commanded him to is dead because of the shots.

Pegasus Airlines crew members found the 51-year-old man dead in his seat after Flight 1043 from Istanbul, Turkey, landed in Hamburg, Germany, on October 25. Media reports declared that the man must have died from "coronavirus."

According to reports, the Russian-born man had been living in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein. His travel occurred on an Airbus 320.

“He was found lifeless in his seat by a member of staff after all other passengers had disembarked the aircraft in Hamburg at around 12pm GMT, (1pm German time), according to local media reports,” reported the DailyMail Online.

“The official cause of the man’s death is not clear although local reports have suggested he had suffered from a number of serious prior illnesses, which were not specified.”

Forensic pathologists performed a postmortem on the body and determined that the man likely died mid-flight, meaning he was dead in his chair for hours before anybody even noticed. (RELATED: At least eight “fully vaccinated” Mainers died back in the summer despite having gotten jabbed.)

The man’s lifeless body supposedly tested “positive” for the Chinese Virus, though he did not present any symptoms prior to his death. The only thing that was different about him is that his DNA had previously been altered with Fauci Flu shots.

The clot shots strike again

It was only because of these prior injections that the man was even allowed to fly. He otherwise would have been denied entry onto the aircraft as the prevailing narrative is that it is “unsafe” to do anything while unvaccinated.

A spokesman for the Hamburg health authority told Focus Online the following:

“In general, the provisions of the entry regulations apply, according to which either a test or proof of vaccination must be presented when entering from Turkey. We extend our condolences to the family and neighbours of the passenger.”

One week prior to his death, the man had spent time in Istanbul. It is unclear whether he traveled there for business or pleasure. He was also traveling alone, which is partly why nobody seemed to notice that he had died mid-flight.

In Istanbul, 72.4 percent of citizens above the age of 18 are fully vaccinated, as was the man, so he should not have died from “covid.” Nevertheless, he did, and now the Branch Covidians are struggling to find a narrative to justify this “anomaly.”

It is apparent that “breakthrough” cases of infection are hardly rare. So many fully vaccinated people are dying from Chinese Germs that it is becoming painfully apparent that the jabs do not work as claimed.

Instead, the jabs seem to be making people sick, while those who skipped them are living their lives as normal.

“The high vaccination rate in Istanbul gives confidence to tourists,” announced Nalan Yesilyurt, a board member at the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies.

“He died from the death vax, not from covid,” wrote one commenter at the DailyMail Online.

“Blood clots in people that fly,” wrote another. “Wait until planes fall out of the sky for no reason!”

Numerous others pointed out that this death was obviously caused by the clot shots, which are notorious for causing thrombosis, myocarditis and other cardiovascular problems that for some result in sudden death.

“The BS reigns supreme,” lamented another. “If he was positive, how did he get on a flight? He died from a blood clot, mate. Expect many more of these.”

The latest news about the ongoing Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” genocide can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

DailyMail.co.uk

DrEddyMD.com

