Majority of COVID deaths in Sweden and the UK are among the fully vaccinated

Fully vaccinated individuals made up the vast majority of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in Sweden and the United Kingdom in the last month, according to government data. This is in line with the rise in breakthrough cases and deaths in Western countries.

Sweden’s Public Health Agency reported earlier that of the 130 COVID-19 deaths between September 1-24, 70 percent are fully vaccinated.

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.Possible reasons for the increase in deaths include the diminishing effectiveness of the vaccine over time, the easing of restrictions and the surge of the delta strain.

Sweden’s cases numbers fell after health officials scaled back restrictions at the beginning of June, with no fatalities reported in the country throughout July and August. However, deaths began to climb by mid-September, when nearly 75 percent of Swedes older than 16 were fully vaccinated.

The recent surge in infections also led to the highest number of cases in senior care residents since February.

However, a new testing protocol announced by Swedish authorities may make breakthrough cases less of a factor in future reporting. Just days after the agency reported the spike in post-vaccination deaths, Sweden’s health agency announced that fully vaccinated individuals with symptoms will be exempt from testing requirements.

In the U.K., similar breakthrough surges were observed. A report by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) noted that most British COVID-19 deaths were also among the fully vaccinated, as were the hospitalizations.

Between September 6 and October 3, 70 percent of deadly COVID cases occurred in fully vaccinated individuals. There were 2,281 deaths in vaccinated individuals compared to the 611 in unvaccinated within 28 days of a positive test.

The COVID-19 fatalities among the fully vaccinated have shown a dramatic increase since August. Reports showed that there had been 600 COVID-19 deaths in the unvaccinated population between August 9 and September 5, while 1, 659 deaths were recorded in the fully vaccinated ones.

The latest figures also showed that vaccinated patients made up most of the COVID-19 hospitalization. There were 3,910 vaccinated patients admitted between September 6 and October 3 compared to 2,400 unvaccinated patients.

The rise in breakthrough cases in the U.K. reflects trends in other highly-vaccinated countries, including the United States. A presentation from the Department of Defensefound that about 60 percent of elderly Medicare patients hospitalized for COVID-19 before August 7 were “fully vaccinated.”

Vermont reported that fully vaccinated individuals account for 76 percent of deaths from the coronavirus, while Maryland reported that more than 40 percent of recent virus-related deaths in the state came from fully vaccinated patients.

Public data also showed that many other countries are now struggling with COVID-19 breakthrough cases, including Australia where 36 of 49 nursing home residents who died from the virus were fully vaccinated. (Related: How CDC manipulated data to create ‘pandemic of the unvaxxed’ narrative.)

Breakthrough cases happen for different reasons

The first Black U.S. secretary of state, Colin Powell, recently died from COVID-19 complications despite being fully vaccinated. Around 7,000 Americans also met the same fate. However, doctors still say that death in fully vaccinated individuals remains rare as they continue to push people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Breakthrough cases happen for different reasons in individuals, said infectious disease specialist and medical microbiologist Don Vinh. The delta variant is more infectious than previous variants of the virus, and it can account for some of the deaths. Immunity after vaccination may also wane over time. And some people’s immune systems are simply not strong enough.

“There are a group of people who have either conditions or treatments for their conditions that compromised their immune system and prevent them from being able to even adequately respond to the vaccine to begin with,” said Vinh, who works at McGill University Health Centre.

Elderly individuals, for instance, may have weaker reactions to the vaccine. Rod Russell, a professor of virology and immunology at Memorial University, said that older individuals are a cause of concern. “We recognize now that antibody levels do decline. And then in older people, there’s a chance that they may not be able to fight infection if they get it.”

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 85 percent of fully vaccinated Americans who died from COVID-19 were 65 or older.

Read more at Pandemic.news.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

RioTimesOnline.com

GlobalNews.ca

CDC.gov

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.