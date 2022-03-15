Fully vaccinated and boosted make up vast majority of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the UK

Data from the United Kingdom show that Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths among the unvaccinated have plummeted, while COVID-19 deaths from the country's vaccinated population continue to surge.

This claim is confirmed by a report from the U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a government agency less than a year old that was formed to be the British government’s health improvement and health protection agency.

As part of its duties, the UKHSA regularly published COVID-19 Vaccine Surveillance Reports. These reports contain data on COVID-19-related cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The reports also group the information based on the vaccination status of the patient or the deceased.

One of the agency’s latest reports, published March 3, proves that the fully vaccinated and those who have received booster doses of the vaccine make up the vast majority of COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom.

“[The report] does absolutely no favors for Pfizer and the claimed efficacy of its COVID-19 injection,” wrote the Daily Expose in an article covering the latest UKHSA report.

It should also be noted that the U.K. is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases. On March 6, the government confirmed 71,259 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of new cases in over a month and up by 56 percent from last week.

The government also recorded 1,406 new COVID-related admissions into hospitals on that day, up by a third from last week and it is the seventh day in a row where COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen week-on-week.

Seventy-nine percent of the British population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Seventy-three percent are fully vaccinated and 57 percent are fully vaccinated and boosted.

Children likely getting infected by fully vaccinated parents

The UKHSA’s March 3 report covers cases, hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status in England between Jan. 31 and Feb. 27.

It shows that, of the nearly 1.1 million COVID-19 cases reported in England during this period, 846,616 – or 77 percent of all cases – were vaccinated and only 244,313 were unvaccinated.

Of the vaccinated cases, 67,669 were partially vaccinated, 162,998 were fully vaccinated and a whopping 615,949 were fully vaccinated and boosted.

The data also shows that more than half of the unvaccinated COVID-19 cases – 169,482 – are under 18 years old. This means children are most likely getting infected with COVID-19 through their fully or triple-vaccinated parents, other loved ones or possibly even their teachers. (Related: Fully vaccinated individuals are SHEDDING GRAPHENE and infecting the unvaccinated, causing serious health complications.)

UKHSA’s report shows that between Jan. 31 and Feb. 27, there were a total of 7,931 confirmed COVID-related hospitalizations in England. Of those, only 1,832 were unvaccinated and the remaining 6,099 were vaccinated. Among the unvaccinated hospitalizations, 812 were among children.

Of the vaccinated hospitalized COVID-19 cases, 363 were partially vaccinated, 1,178 were fully vaccinated and 4,558 were fully vaccinated and boosted.

A similar situation can be seen when looking at COVID-19 deaths during this time. There were a total of 3,939 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in England. Unvaccinated individuals only account for 397 of these deaths. This means that the vaccinated individuals account for 90 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in England.

Among the 3,542 vaccinated COVID-19 deaths, 113 were partially vaccinated, 725 were fully vaccinated and a whopping 2,704 were fully vaccinated and boosted at the time of their death.

Instead of looking at this data and using it to push for an end to vaccinations in England, the government is preparing to administer the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccines later this month. The first groups eligible for this second booster include people over 75, care home residents and people with weakened immune systems.

Listen to this clip of Dr. Robert Malone, creator of mRNA technology, talking about how a vast majority of people dying of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom are vaccinated.

Data From Great Britain Reveals That 9 Out of 10 People Dying of COVID Are Vaccinated

This video is from the Covid Times channel on Brighteon.com.

Arsenio Toledo 

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

