US violated UN treaties on biological weapons by funding bioweapons labs in Ukraine

The Russian Federation has released new documents showing that Ukraine has been developing biological weapons near the Russian border in violation of United Nations (UN) treaties.

Using American taxpayer dollars funneled there by the Pentagon, these Ukrainian labs were tasked with developing deadly biological agents such as anthrax and the plague.

Right after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Pentagon ordered these biolabs to destroy everything inside of them in order to clear out the evidence.

A memo translated into English reads: “The Ministry of Health of Ukraine in connection with the imposition of martial law in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in accordance with the Decree of the President of Ukraine from 24.02.2022 No 64/2022, requests to ensure the emergency destruction of biological pathogens used to ensure quality management system laboratory tests in the attached order.”

In other words, Ukraine, the United States and NATO realized that if Vladimir Putin found these biolabs intact, it would be immediate game-over for them. So, they ordered that these biolabs be purged of all evidence immediately.

The real enemy in this war is the Pentagram (Pentagon)

As we reported, the Pentagon has been secretly operating a large network of bioweapons laboratories in some 25 different countries, one of them being Ukraine.

These facilities are being used to develop biological weapons that mysteriously match those that have caused outbreaks in the past, including Ebola in West Africa and H1N1 all around the world in 2009.

A $2.1 billion military program run by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) manages these biolabs under the Cooperative Biological Engagement Program (CBEP).

“Ukraine has no control over the military bio-laboratories on its own territory,” one report revealed about how these labs are directly run by Washington, D.C., via its proxy puppet governments (i.e., Volodymyr Zelenskyy).

“According to the 2005 Agreement between the U.S. Department of Defense (Dod) and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the Ukrainian government is prohibited from public disclosure of sensitive information about the U.S. program and Ukraine is obliged to transfer to the U.S. DoD dangerous pathogens for biological research.”

These revelations explain why the corporate-controlled media is having a fit about Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, calling on ordinary citizens to send as much cash as they can afford to the Ukrainian government so it can “defend” itself.

Much like the first two years of the plandemic (the coronavirus phase), this third year (the war phase) is seeing the same coordinated media misinformation and brainwashing campaigns at play.

Last year it was face masks that leftists wore to identify themselves. This year, it is Ukrainian flags plastered all over social media.

“No need to wonder why people are living with more diseases and disease outbreaks than people alive 100+ years ago,” pointed out a Natural News reader about how the Pentagon is more than likely responsible for every disease outbreak that has occurred in recent years.

“To top that off, the peasants are expected to forfeit every human right and their humanity in the fake fight against disease eradication by adding more carcinogens into the bloodstream,” the same person added, that last bit referring to “vaccines.”

Another person wrote that at least someone, in this case Putin, is willing to go after these biolabs in an attempt to destroy them. They are a planetary scourge pumping out biological weapons aimed at humans, and thus deserve to be eradicated.

“Sheeple believed the COVID lies and ran out for their death shots and now wait for their bonus after affects,” wrote someone else.

The latest news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine can be found at WWIII.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

TheReaderApp.com

DrEddyMD.com

