Russia says Ukraine is littered with U.S.-financed bioweapons labs

Up until a few days ago, the United States denied the existence of all those Pentagon-run bioweapons laboratories in Ukraine. Now the deep state admits that these biolabs do exist, however the latest deflection is that they are just “research” facilities, and that big, bad Russia is the real threat trying to take them over in order to unleash a biological attack.

Russia’s Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov blew the lid on the existence of the biolabs in a recent speech. His admissions fully explain why the military-industrial complex of the West is now scrambling to censor all Russian media outlets – but the cat is already out of the bag.

Not only did the U.S., with the help of its NATO allies, try to cover up the existence of the biolabs, but now it is lying to the public about their purpose. The deep state is also preemptively blaming Russia for a biological attack that has not even happened yet, which suggests that the Pentagon is planning to launch another false flag attack that it will blame on Vladimir Putin.

As many as 30 biological laboratories actively cooperating with the U.S. military have been established in Ukraine, Kirillov revealed. These laboratories’ partners include the Pentagon’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR), the latter of which is the largest biomedical research facility run by the U.S. military.

Many of these biolabs have been active since the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, in which U.S. interests removed Ukraine’s formerly neutral-on-Russia president (Oleksandr Turchynov) and replaced him with a Russia-hating one (Petro Poroshenko). Ukraine’s current president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is also anti-Russia (as well as an actor).

“… their emergence in the country has coincided with a spike in infectious diseases in the region, including German measles, diphtheria and tuberculosis,” writes William Bowles about Ukraine’s Pentagon-run biolabs, citing the Russian military.

“After the Russian forces launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, these laboratories started hastily destroying the materials they had been working on, including the highly pathogenic bacterial and viral agents, Kirillov has said, adding that Moscow has obtained documents related to that process.”

How many people have been injured or killed by U.S.-NATO bioweapons created in Ukraine’s Pentagon-run biolabs?

It turns out that these same Ukrainian biolabs have been working with even deadlier pathogens such as anthrax and the plague. All sorts of horrific things have been tampered with and created in these facilities over the years, unleashing disease and death across the planet.

“Assortment and the excessive quantity of the biological agents suggest that the work done in these laboratories had been part of some military biological programs,” Kirillov explained, adding that one such laboratory in the western Ukrainian city of Lvov has destroyed as many as 320 containers with pathogens that cause the plague, swamp fever and Malta fever.

“If these collections fall into the hands of the Russian experts, they will highly likely prove Ukraine and the U.S. have been in violation of the Biological Weapons Convention,” Kirillov went on to state, adding that “this is the only reason that can explain the hasty destruction.”

As you can see, these revelations are damning for the military-industrial complex and its deep state network of biological terrorists. They want us all to believe that Russia is the threat when the reality is that Washington, D.C., and those allied with it are the true parasitical scourge on this planet.

“Moscow has been raising alarm about the activities of the US-financed biological laboratories located in the former Soviet states for quite some time. Earlier, it pointed to the Lugar Research Center – a U.S.-funded laboratory in Georgia – as a place where some dangerous experiments are being conducted,” Bowles says.

“The Pentagon brushed off such accusations as a ‘Russian disinformation campaign’ at that time.”

More related news coverage about the deep state’s war against Russia can be found at WWIII.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

WilliamBowles.info

Related Posts