Data shows fully vaccinated individuals in UK, NZ are developing AIDS

Data recently released by the New Zealand government showed fully vaccinated individuals developing acquired immunodeficiency syndrome or AIDS, showing major degradation of the immune system.

Just like other governments before, the New Zealand Ministry of Health only provides a cumulative total of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases from August 16, 2021, showing misleading numbers considering that the nation is currently experiencing its biggest outbreak to date.

However, this is not the only problem when it comes to New Zealand’s reporting. On August 16, 2021, the date the Health Ministry has chosen to provide a cumulative total, only 18.4 percent of the population was considered fully vaccinated.

Infections have been increasing, with 20,632 new infections reported on average every day. This is around 99 percent of the peak average reported on March 7.

New Zealand has administered at least 10,757,940 doses of the vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that number is enough for 109.4 percent of the country’s population. However, only 78 percent are considered fully vaccinated.

The data presented by the government showed that the real-world two-dose COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness between January 6 to February 11, proved to be in the negative at -94.4 percent. However, between February 12 to 24, the numbers declined further, with effectiveness estimated to have fallen to -281.35 percent. This means the fully vaccinated are 3.8 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than the unvaccinated or single-dose population.

Much of the data that is being released also showed that the shots are slowly giving the population AIDS, which is a complete degradation of the immune system. When this happens, even the slightest cold could be detrimental to their health, as their immune systems will be too weak to fight off the virus. (Related: Dr. Zev Zelenko: Anyone with immune deficiency can die from a cold.)

UK data shows similar evidence

The U.K. government also recently released more documentation that showed strong evidence of the COVID-19 vaccine causing AIDS. According to compiled data, vaccine immunity is not supposed to wane. The human immune system, however, can get damaged or degraded.

Vaccine effectiveness, as it turns out, is not the measure of a vaccine per se, but a measure of its effectiveness in terms of the recipient’s immune system performance compared to the immune system performance of an unvaccinated person.

The first time the body encounters a germ, it can take several days to make and use all the germ-fighting tools needed to get over the infection. After, the immune system remembers what it learned about how to protect the body against the disease.

Vaccines, on the other hand, help develop immunity by imitating an infection. Once the imitation goes away, the body is left with a supply of “memory” t-cells and antibodies that will remember how to fight the disease in the future. So when authorities say that vaccine effectiveness weakens over time, they really mean that the immune system is the one that is weakening.

In taking the case rates found in previous reports, tracking the real-world vaccine effectiveness and immune system performance is easy based on previously published data.

Based on the information given, the 40 to 49-year-old age range had the worst immune system performance, which was recorded at -60 percent by January 2. It declined further to -67.7 percent by January 30.

With the information given, it can be gauged that COVID-19 death rates per 100,000, by vaccination status in England, calculated from the number of deaths found and the size of the double-vaccinated population, it seems that the double vaccinated population has the highest death rate per 100,000 in every age group except for the 18 to 29 and 40 to 49-year-olds. However, it is expected that the rate could switch up in the coming weeks.

More related stories:

Covid “vaccines” cause AIDS: proof.

Evidence shows COVID vaccines cause serious damage to the immune system.

As covid injections spread autoimmune disease and “VAIDS,” media pivots to incoming AIDS “vaccine” that will only accelerate the vaccine genocide.

UK covering up THOUSANDS of COVID-19 vaccine deaths.

Dr. Andrew Kaufman talks about HIV, AIDS and the lies peddled by the government to manipulate the public.

Watch the video below to learn more about VAIDS.

https://rumble.com/vx8cq9-what-is-vaids.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 What is VAIDS?

This video is from the Tammy Cuthbert Garcia channel on Brighteon.com.

Follow Pandemic.news for more updates on the COVID-19 vaccine and its dangerous effects on the body.

Mary Villareal

Sources include:

SHTFPlan.com

DailyExpose.uk

Rumble.com

Related Posts