Dr. Tess Lawrie confronts Liverpool researcher who published lie about ivermectin

Mycozil™ is a natural, vegan-friendly blend of potent herbs and enzymes to support detoxification of yeast and undesirable fungal organisms from the body.Dr. Andrew Hill of the University of Liverpool was set to publish a meta-analysis for the World Health Organization (WHO) on the remarkable effectiveness of a repurposed drug in treating the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

However, instead of urging physicians to try the safe and effective drug, Hill concluded in his paper: “Ivermectin should be validated in larger appropriately controlled randomized trials before the results are sufficient for review by regulatory authorities.”

This complete turnaround did not go unnoticed, and Dr. Tess Lawrie confronted him in a Zoom video conversation that was recorded and featured in a documentary.

Lawrie, the director of a medical consultancy at the University of the Witwatersrand in Bath, England, was able to get Hill to admit that his non-profit sponsors, Unitaid, pressured him to alter his conclusion regarding the use of ivermectin.

Unitaid is a “global health agency” funded by vaccine promoters like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. They committed $120 million of their funds to an expensive ivermectin competitor manufactured by Merck, called molnupiravir. Some scientists warned that the genotoxic drug could cause viral mutants and worsen the pandemic later.

Moreover, the University of Liverpool was found to have received $40 million from Unitaid just four days before the publication of Hill’s study.

Lawrie told Hill that he isn’t a clinician, and he’s not seeing people dying every day. “This medicine prevents deaths by percent. So 80 percent of those people who are dying today don’t need to die because there’s ivermectin.”

Hill argued that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will not agree to recommend ivermectin, but Lawrie cut him off, saying that NIH is owned by the vaccine lobby.

“This is bad research. So at this point, I am really, really worried about you,” Lawrie told him.

Visibly uncomfortable, Hill said that it was a difficult situation – but Lawrie did not relent. “No, you might be in a difficult situation. I’m not because I have no paymaster. So, how long are you going to let people carry on dying unnecessarily? What is the timeline you’ve allowed for this, then?” (Related: Ivermectin documented as “miracle drug” for COVID-19 that could save millions of lives – so why aren’t health officials endorsing it?)

Hill noted that the study needs to go to the WHO, NIH, the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, which will then decide whether or not they think enough is enough.

Thousands die because Big Pharma puppets lie

Around 15,000 people die every day in the U.S. and U.K. because doctors refused to prescribe ivermectin to COVID patients. This is the price that researchers have to pay to say that ivermectin – a drug that was shown to be effective in treating the disease – does not work against COVID. (Related: WHISTLEBLOWER: Doctors prevented from treating COVID with hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, ‘lots of people will die.’)

When Lawrie demanded to know the identity of the unknown Unitaid author who changed Hill’s conclusions on paper, the author refused to budge, saying that it is a strong lobby. However, he did promise to do everything in his power to get ivermectin approved if Lawrie could give him more time.

However, Lawrie is no longer buying it. “You’re not doing everything you can, because everything you can would involve saying to those people who are paying you, ‘I can see this prevents deaths. So I’m not going to support this conclusion anymore, and I’m going to tell the truth.’”

From the time Hill allowed his sponsor to “change” his paper’s conclusion, around 2.475 million people have died from COVID. If Hill pushed through, 80 percent or 1.98 million of those people could have been saved by ivermectin.

And the price for all these lives? Forty million dollars, as a donation made to the university by Unitaid. Per individual, the sum comes at around $20.20 per life. That’s the worth of a person’s life, according to vaccine lobbyists.

More related stories:

Dr. Zev Zelenko: Vaccination giving rise to more dangerous COVID variants.

JAMA study shows that ivermectin is extremely effective against covid; vaccines not so much.

Dr. Lee Merritt: If you think you’re fighting a virus, then you’re going to be a victim – Brighteon.TV.

Medical deep state continues to lie about ivermectin.

Most parents reject COVID-19 jabs for children aged 5 to 11 – poll.

Watch the video below to know how COVID lies have killed millions.

https://www.brighteon.com/2df07bc2-ca46-4159-8975-5fa00df581b5

This video is from the A Warrior Calls channel on Brighteon.com.

Follow Pandemic.news for more news related to ivermectin.

Mary Villareal

Sources include:

WND.com

TheDesertReview.com

Brighteon.com

O2-Zap® ozonated olive oil is loaded with oxygen and ozone to help promote healthy skin. May help with eczema, acne, wrinkles, swelling and irritation.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.