Dr. Tess Lawrie confronts Liverpool researcher who published lie about ivermectin

Dr. Andrew Hill of the University of Liverpool was set to publish a meta-analysis for the World Health Organization (WHO) on the remarkable effectiveness of a repurposed drug in treating the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

However, instead of urging physicians to try the safe and effective drug, Hill concluded in his paper: “Ivermectin should be validated in larger appropriately controlled randomized trials before the results are sufficient for review by regulatory authorities.”

This complete turnaround did not go unnoticed, and Dr. Tess Lawrie confronted him in a Zoom video conversation that was recorded and featured in a documentary.

Lawrie, the director of a medical consultancy at the University of the Witwatersrand in Bath, England, was able to get Hill to admit that his non-profit sponsors, Unitaid, pressured him to alter his conclusion regarding the use of ivermectin.

Unitaid is a “global health agency” funded by vaccine promoters like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. They committed $120 million of their funds to an expensive ivermectin competitor manufactured by Merck, called molnupiravir. Some scientists warned that the genotoxic drug could cause viral mutants and worsen the pandemic later.

Moreover, the University of Liverpool was found to have received $40 million from Unitaid just four days before the publication of Hill’s study.

Lawrie told Hill that he isn’t a clinician, and he’s not seeing people dying every day. “This medicine prevents deaths by percent. So 80 percent of those people who are dying today don’t need to die because there’s ivermectin.”

Hill argued that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will not agree to recommend ivermectin, but Lawrie cut him off, saying that NIH is owned by the vaccine lobby.

“This is bad research. So at this point, I am really, really worried about you,” Lawrie told him.

Visibly uncomfortable, Hill said that it was a difficult situation – but Lawrie did not relent. “No, you might be in a difficult situation. I’m not because I have no paymaster. So, how long are you going to let people carry on dying unnecessarily? What is the timeline you’ve allowed for this, then?” (Related: Ivermectin documented as “miracle drug” for COVID-19 that could save millions of lives – so why aren’t health officials endorsing it?)

Hill noted that the study needs to go to the WHO, NIH, the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, which will then decide whether or not they think enough is enough.

Thousands die because Big Pharma puppets lie

Around 15,000 people die every day in the U.S. and U.K. because doctors refused to prescribe ivermectin to COVID patients. This is the price that researchers have to pay to say that ivermectin – a drug that was shown to be effective in treating the disease – does not work against COVID. (Related: WHISTLEBLOWER: Doctors prevented from treating COVID with hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, ‘lots of people will die.’)

When Lawrie demanded to know the identity of the unknown Unitaid author who changed Hill’s conclusions on paper, the author refused to budge, saying that it is a strong lobby. However, he did promise to do everything in his power to get ivermectin approved if Lawrie could give him more time.

However, Lawrie is no longer buying it. “You’re not doing everything you can, because everything you can would involve saying to those people who are paying you, ‘I can see this prevents deaths. So I’m not going to support this conclusion anymore, and I’m going to tell the truth.’”

From the time Hill allowed his sponsor to “change” his paper’s conclusion, around 2.475 million people have died from COVID. If Hill pushed through, 80 percent or 1.98 million of those people could have been saved by ivermectin.

And the price for all these lives? Forty million dollars, as a donation made to the university by Unitaid. Per individual, the sum comes at around $20.20 per life. That’s the worth of a person’s life, according to vaccine lobbyists.

More related stories:

Dr. Zev Zelenko: Vaccination giving rise to more dangerous COVID variants.

JAMA study shows that ivermectin is extremely effective against covid; vaccines not so much.

Dr. Lee Merritt: If you think you’re fighting a virus, then you’re going to be a victim – Brighteon.TV.

Medical deep state continues to lie about ivermectin.

Most parents reject COVID-19 jabs for children aged 5 to 11 – poll.

Watch the video below to know how COVID lies have killed millions.

https://www.brighteon.com/2df07bc2-ca46-4159-8975-5fa00df581b5

This video is from the A Warrior Calls channel on Brighteon.com.

Follow Pandemic.news for more news related to ivermectin.

Mary Villareal

Sources include:

WND.com

TheDesertReview.com

Brighteon.com

Related Posts