Minnesota medical board harasses doctor for prescribing ivermectin

For the fifth time in the past 17 months, Dr. Scott Jensen has received threatening letters from the Minnesota Board of Medical (MBMP) Practice, which is currently investigating him over his prescription of ivermectin to some of his patients.

The MBMP wants to know why some of Jensen’s patients are receiving ivermectin and whether it has anything to do with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) – in other words, they want to pore through people’s private medical records for political purposes.

In case you have not noticed, the left-wing Branch Covidian lunatics currently running the country have decided that nobody should be allowed to even try to protect themselves against the Fauci Flu using this safe and effective remedy that has been FDA-approved since 1996. Anyone who dares try will be punished with prejudice.

According to reports, Jensen is being bombarded with letters from the MBMP in an attempt to scare him out of prescribing it to some of his patients. The group is demanding full access to his private patient records, specifically for the “most recent three to five patients to whom you’ve prescribed ivermectin to treat COVID-19.”

Citing Subdivision 3 of the Minnesota Physician Accountability Act, the MBMP claims that it should “have access to hospital and medical records of a patient treated by the physician under review if the patient signs a written consent permitting such access.”

“If no consent form has been signed, the hospital or physician shall first delete data in the record which identifies the patient before providing it to the board,” the MBMP insists.

Because ivermectin heals, the government doesn’t want you to have it

In a statement to The Epoch Times, Ruth Martinez, executive director of the MBMP, claimed that her organization “routinely requests patient records to develop factual findings during investigations.” Martinez added that doctors such as Jensen are “required to fully cooperate with a Board investigation.”

Should Jensen refuse to comply, Martinez further says that the MBMP “has subpoena authority to obtain records, when necessary.”

Many other doctors, especially in non-Western countries, are openly prescribing ivermectin to their Chinese Virus patients because they know the drug works. It is a powerful anti-parasitic that also has antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties, and has been tested in about 72 small clinical trials globally with positive results.

None of this matters to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), though, which insists that nobody should be allowed access to ivermectin because it was never “authorized or approved by FDA for prevention or treatment of COVID-19.”

Never mind the fact that all sorts of FDA-approved drugs are used off-label all the time for all kinds of things, including for “gender reassignment” transition and the behavioral management of children.

All of that is a-okay with the CDC, but not the safe and effective use of a tried-and-true antimalarial drug for a global plandemic that has captured the lives of millions due to there being no standard recognized remedy for it.

The MBMP is also upset at Jensen for supposedly “spreading misinformation” about the plandemic, and for “not being vaccinated.” Jensen is also accused of “inappropriately recommending against children wearing masks in school” and claiming that masks “don’t do the job.”

Back in March 2021, Jensen stated in a WCCO Radio interview that he would not be getting vaccinated with one of Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s Operation Warp Speed injections because “science would not indicate that I should be vaccinated.”

“The far-left political agenda is so blatant,” wrote one Epoch Times commenter about this ridiculous witch hunt against Jensen and others like him.

More related news about the government’s constant assault against ivermectin can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

