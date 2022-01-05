The Moronic (Omicron) variant of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is spreading fast in Israel, according to reports.

Despite having an authoritarian police state that pretty much requires all citizens to get “vaccinated” in order to live, Israel’s current state of public health is dismal at least as far as “positive” test results are concerned.

The Times of Israel (ToI) is reporting that the number of new Moronic infections has tripled throughout the country. Around 1,800 Israelis per day are now testing positive, the data suggests.

This represents a six-month high for the country, despite a jab program that is among the most aggressive in the world.

The nation’s Health Ministry says that the number of confirmed Moronic cases reached 1,118 last Saturday, which is more than triple the 341 infections that were identified the previous Tuesday.

Another 861 infections, the ministry added in an announcement, are “highly suspected” to be Moronic, but have not yet been confirmed.

This latest “wave” of the virus is Israel’s fifth since the initial launch of the plandemic back in March 2020. And case rates continue to soar despite widespread injection compliance.

Israel has become a police state hell

In an attempt to curb the spread of Moronic, cabinet ministers are imposing yet another lockdown, this time restricting entry in malls. In-person learning for school children is also being restricted.

“New rules for the education sector were also set to go into effect Sunday,” ToI reports. “Classes for pupils in grades 7-12 in communities listed as ‘red’ or ‘orange’ will only be allowed to open for in-person learning where 70 percent of pupils have received the first dose of the vaccine.”

“Pupils in classes where fewer than 70% of kids are vaccinated will learn online. This decision will also apply to primary schools (grades 1-6) in three weeks.”

In “green” and “yellow” communities, public education will continue on as normal for all grade levels.

The way that Israel’s “traffic light” plan works is that each municipality throughout the country is given a score between 0 and 10 based on a list of factors. One factor is the number of new cases per 10,000 residents, as well as the number of positives.

Cities and towns that receive an average score of 7.5 or higher are classified by the government as “red,” meaning heavy restrictions are coming.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has ordered that rapid testing be administered at all entrances to elderly care homes to supposedly protect “vulnerable communities” from becoming infected.

This decision was made by Bennett after 25 people in an elderly care home in the central Israeli town of Savyon were “diagnosed” with the Chinese Flu. Twenty of them were residents and five were workers.

After talking to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla over the weekend, Bennett also decided to snap up 100,000 doses of Pfizer’s new “anti-covid” pharmaceutical. This drug will be administered on top of the endless “booster” shots that Israelis will continue to receive.

Bourla claims that his company’s drug can help to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death among high-risk groups by up to 90 percent. The first shipment will arrive in Israel within the next week.

“The risk for everyone one of us to contract the disease is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic,” announced Prof. Eran Segal, a computational biologist from the Weizmann Institute of Science, and one of the Israeli government’s top coronavirus advisors.

“There is no doubt that the most effective step is the vaccine,” he added. “This is what will reduce morbidity and the number of people in serious condition.”

The latest news about Israel and the plandemic can be found at Fascism.news.

