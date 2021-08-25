New York Times admits the Pfizer vaccine is FAILING in Israel as post-injection infections skyrocket

You know things are bad with Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” and the plandemic agenda when even The New York Times is sounding the alarm about surging infections due to widespread vaccine compliance.

The more people get injected, the Times now admits, the more they are testing “positive” for Fauci Germs, in many cases requiring hospitalization. How can this be when the jabs are supposed to be the “cure” for covid?

The answer, of course, is that Fauci Flu shots cure nothing and actually cause antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE), an unnatural immune response that makes it easier for the Chinese Virus to enter cells.

Vaccine-induced ADE makes a person more at risk of getting sick from the Wuhan Flu while doing absolutely nothing to build immunity. It is the exact opposite of what is needed to put a stop to the Chinese Virus once and for all.

Using Israel, one of the world’s most vaccinated countries, as an example, the Timesexplains that the daily case rate is spiking to astronomical levels thanks to the injections.

“I believe we are at war,” announced Israeli coronavirus commissioner Prof. Salman Zarka during a recent parliamentary committee meeting.

Once propped up on the world stage as a shining example of how “safe and effective” Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines are, Israel now serves as a cautionary tale of what not to do in the midst of a pandemic.

The “fourth wave” of covid sickness is a direct result of mass vaccination

The latest excuse, however, blames “waning” immunity, which the “experts” claim can be fixed if the “fully vaccinated” line up to get their “booster” injections as soon as possible.

The claim is that the injections from Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” program are simply not effective at treating the “delta” variant – though many would contend that the shots are responsible for spawning and spreading the delta variant.

“The vaccine may be less effective at preventing infection with the highly contagious Delta variant, now the primary version of the virus in Israel,” the Times reported. “And the first cohort to be vaccinated was an older group whose immune systems may have been weaker to begin with.”

Herd immunity would have long since been achieved had there been no vaccines at all, it turns out. The virus would have completely fizzled out months ago all on its own and life could have returned to normal.

Thanks to Operation Warp Speed, though, the “fully vaccinated” are now spreading new variants like wildfire, threatening to undo all of the progress that was made in eradicating the pandemic.

The mainstream media is slowly coming around to this reality, even if outlets like the Times are still claiming that the injections supposedly helped in the beginning.

Prof. Ran Balicer, chairman of an “expert” panel that advises the Israeli government on covid-related issues, claims that the jabs worked well for the original virus, but not for “future variants” like delta.

Truth be told, there would not even be a delta were it not for the vaccines, but fake science hacks like Balicer will never tell you that. You will have to read between the lines on your own to see the truth about this sham, which continues to mutate just like the virus as the “experts” manufacture new excuses for why they cannot get things under control.

Like the United States, Israel is now pushing “booster” shots as the solution to the delta variant. Once these boosters get into people arms, they will likely spawn yet another new variant for which authorities will push another round of boosters, and this cycle will repeat itself probably forever.

To learn more about how Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are dangerous and ineffective, be sure to check out ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

