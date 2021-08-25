How is it that vaccines suddenly STOP WORKING when the unvaccinated come near the vaccinated?

Vaccine manufacturers claim all their vaccines stop working when some people don’t get them, so imagine if blood pressure medication stopped working because other people didn’t take it. That would mean that anyone on heart medication would be at high risk to go out in public near anyone who wasn’t taking the same heart medication, because suddenly that medication doesn’t work when exposed to someone else who may or may not have heart problems, but who refused to take the medication.

Every person, including children, babies, and pregnant women, would need a prescription drug “passport” to prove they are on every medication that every other person is taking, or be listed on the “terrorist watch list,” a.k.a. the “no fly list.”

So now, EVERYBODY has to take something for it to work for ANYONE?

If you get the sense by now that the Covid vaccines aren't really about immunity and health safety, that's because the advice, coming from the FDA, CDC and WHO, is utterly convoluted and changes every week, regarding how many more boosters and variant shots the populace will need to stay "safe" from all things Covid.

It’s more than obvious to every person on planet Earth that children do NOT need Covid vaccines, and neither do teens and healthy young adults. Still, somehow, every vaccinated American believes that the “unvaccinated” are super-spreaders, like lepers, and must be injected with protein-nanoparticle-bioweapons in order to save the world, or at least the paranoid immuno-compromised “vaxxers.” We all must take the deadly experimental jabs in order for them to work, in other words.

Must we all take chemotherapy to prevent cancer infections too? Where are your chemotherapy papers, sir and ma’am? You cannot travel across state lines without proof you’re “protected” and protecting others from cancer by taking your chemo. Is that what’s next? Should the US government require blood thinner medication for everyone, because there’s a so-called virus (that no scientist on Earth can isolate) going around that thickens your blood? It’s really all that canola oil people eat and the Covid vaccines they’re being injected with right now that are causing all this blood clotting happening around the globe.

Covid-19 is no more deadly or contagious than seasonal influenza, so will mercury-laced flu shots be required for everyone?

According to the CDC, all vaccines are worthless if even just one person in the USA doesn’t get them. That one person, who may just have a head cold or the seasonal flu, could sneeze or cough on a plane, train or bus and exterminate every human on Earth within months.

While the CDC always claims every vaccine is “safe and effective,” thousands of people are dying from the Covid jabs, and new boosters are on the way. This simply doesn’t make any sense, and there’s ZERO science to back up the claims of safety and efficacy, unless you include the fake results posted by the vaccine manufacturers themselves.

Half of the US population are already walking around like zombies, loaded up on a handful of prescription medications and shot up with trillions of viral proteins that clog the blood and cause long-term vascular health detriment.

These walking zombies believe so much in vaccines that they also believe their vaccines are worthless when anyone comes near them that has not been vaccinated. These zombies also wear their bacteria-breeding masks everywhere, including indoors alone, in their car alone, while walking outside alone, and just for Leftist “solidarity” symbolism.

The media can convince these drugged-up hypochondriacs of just about anything using fear-based propaganda and fake science. Where does the madness end?

Let your fingers do the “walking” and click on Pandemic news for updates about the freaky globalists committing crimes against humanity with those spike-protein-bioweapons disguised as “vaccines.” The vaccinated sheeple ARE the experimental group in the largest depopulation experiment ever conducted.

S.D. Wells 

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

